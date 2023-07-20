Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Christine Emba’s July 16 Opinions Essay, “Men are lost. Here’s a map out of the wilderness.”: Ms. Emba failed to look outside the fallacy of the patriarchal gender binary that allows only two, bipolar genders set in opposition to one another. Ms. Emba also failed to distinguish between maleness vs. masculinity and femaleness vs. femininity.

At the bio-physiological and reproductive level, we have genetic males, intersexes and females with distinct or blended gonads/genitals, with different hormonal levels and chromosomal patterns. These conditions are assigned by evolution and nature in most species, including humans.

Masculinity and femininity are socially determined by culture and ideology. They are patterns of behaviors and social expectations that vary by culture. The introduction of contraceptives for women in the 1960s freed women from unwanted pregnancies. The feminist and LGBTQ+ movements in the 1970s and beyond challenged our understanding of gender roles and the gender binary by freeing people to explore their “human potential” unconstrained by their biology.

Advertisement

Many of us identify as nonbinary and express gender based on a spectrum of femininity, androgyny, masculinity or agender. Many women have adopted that freedom to live their authentic human potential. Many men are still struggling with the old stereotypes of a false gender binary. It’s time to adopt a more fluid way of expressing gender that incorporates the total human qualities that are not limited by our gonads or external genitalia.

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

The writer is a retired sex educator and psychotherapist.

I was an assistant principal with the Montclair, N.J., Public Schools in the mid-1990s and heard Spencer Holland speak at a conference on the achievement gap. Mr. Holland advocated and attempted to pilot male-only classes in elementary schools in Baltimore and D.C. with committed male Black teachers, instructional support assistants and volunteers. He saw that male role models and mentors were much needed in the Black community. He saw role models as men who cared about children, were invested in them and were an example of who these children could be.

Advertisement

Mr. Holland understood mentoring and modeling and the personal connections of value beyond familial ones. I conjecture that was President Barack Obama’s focus for My Brother’s Keeper.

As educational matters, mentoring, modeling and apprenticeships make a significant impact in the lives of children. These things require a sense of mission and human development based in character, not unlike Christine Emba’s conclusions about unfolding a different way to see, source and elevate a positive portrait of masculinity.

Jonathan Shutman, Ocean, N.J.

Christine Emba missed the core issues of masculinity and femininity. These two apparently divorced ways of interacting with the world define our relationship with our world. Femininity — caring, connection, relationship, reciprocity — brings the world into your brain and helps you understand the world. Masculinity, in its proper role, then uses the understanding and wisdom that come from the feminine to guide its power, actions, rationality and strength. We are open to the world to understand, and we return to the world with our understanding to make the world a better place.

Advertisement

I am a transgender woman, and I experienced the hormonal effects that Ms. Emba speaks of. I went from a linear-thinking, emotionally disconnected, fairly insensitive man to a network-thinking, sensitive and emotionally connected woman. The feminine connects one to the world, and the masculine encourages one to act on the world. But hormones don’t define us — men can learn to be gentle, caring, emotional and connected, and, as we have been seeing, women can learn to be linear-thinking, emotionally disconnected and insensitive to succeed in our still traditionally male world. But how much better for everyone if we can be both masculine and feminine, and our actions return to being guided by a deep understanding.

Anne L. Johnson, Brownsburg, Ind.

I propose an alternate set of themes to organize manhood: friend, mentor, lover. These themes can work with protector, provider, procreator roles, but they are larger and more inclusive.

Advertisement

Men can solve the epidemic of loneliness we experience by being friends with each other. We can develop the skills to listen, be vulnerable and take care of others. Protector is one way of being a friend. Men will find many others.

Mentorship is something men can do by participating in the community. As father, coach, co-worker or volunteer, we can lift others up. Talent and success might help a man fulfill the role of mentor, but a man’s ability to celebrate and praise the success of others is more important.

Men are struggling with intimacy and face fewer dating options. But men will encounter more potential partners if we’re already friends and mentors in our community. If we become friends and mentors, we’ll develop skills necessary to be good lovers, such as empathy and selflessness. If we learn scientifically accurate information about sex and pleasure, we’ll have something potential partners want. That will stop the epidemic of men acting as petitioners pressuring partners for sex.

Advertisement

The themes of friend, mentor and lover celebrate the diversity among men — straight and queer; young and old; protector and protected; business magnate and stay-at-home dad. What has been damaging about models of masculinity for generations is that ideal manhood has been narrowing. We cannot heal that wound by keeping masculinity narrow. We need to expand manhood to embrace the largest number of men possible.

Eric FitzMedrud, Los Altos, Calif.

The writer, a licensed psychologist, is the author of “The Better Man.”

Gift this article Gift Article