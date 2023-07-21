Regarding the July 17 Metro article “Schools turning to restorative justice to resolve conflicts, but does it work?”:
There were at least 75 incidents that targeted a religious group in MCPS schools this year. An April report found that antisemitic incidents have more than tripled since July 1, 2022. As with all hate, there can be only one perspective: the realization of the impact that antisemitism has on the student victims.
Sue Stolov, Bethesda
The writer is vice president of the board of the American Jewish Committee’s Washington regional office.