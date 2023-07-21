The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion About that restorative justice

July 21, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. EDT
A sign in the commons area of Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda on Dec. 22. (Robb Hill for The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 17 Metro article “Schools turning to restorative justice to resolve conflicts, but does it work?”:

It is great that Montgomery County Public Schools works hard to resolve conflicts and that, in some instances, restorative justice works well.

However, one sentiment expressed in the article, that it’s “all about sitting down and hearing one another’s perspectives,” sounds a lot like the “there is blame on both sides” rhetoric heard after the white-nationalist antisemitic rally in Charlottesville.

There were at least 75 incidents that targeted a religious group in MCPS schools this year. An April report found that antisemitic incidents have more than tripled since July 1, 2022. As with all hate, there can be only one perspective: the realization of the impact that antisemitism has on the student victims.

Sue Stolov, Bethesda

The writer is vice president of the board of the American Jewish Committee’s Washington regional office.

