However, one sentiment expressed in the article, that it’s “all about sitting down and hearing one another’s perspectives,” sounds a lot like the “there is blame on both sides” rhetoric heard after the white-nationalist antisemitic rally in Charlottesville.

It is great that Montgomery County Public Schools works hard to resolve conflicts and that, in some instances, restorative justice works well.

There were at least 75 incidents that targeted a religious group in MCPS schools this year. An April report found that antisemitic incidents have more than tripled since July 1, 2022. As with all hate, there can be only one perspective: the realization of the impact that antisemitism has on the student victims.