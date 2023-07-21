Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Peter Marks’s July 7 Style article, “The show struggles to go on,” did an excellent job of capturing what I see as the next installment in the continuing saga of art forgetting/losing/disregarding its audience while producing yet another “important piece one should see.” Yes, art does eventually convey society’s “story,” but its “honorable concerns” are too often lectures instead of enlightenment.

Eventually, and that would be now, the audience’s money dries up. Perhaps art should listen to its audience.

Michael McDermott, Reston

Nonprofit arts organizations across the United States have come to a reckoning because they do not serve the public, as a charity is required to do.

Peter Marks was correct that the pandemic is not the cause of theater’s free fall. Free fall was coming anyway because of vainglorious visions and the stupendously ridiculous notion that “art for art’s sake” is, somehow, a strategy. The pandemic merely sped along the process, putting the kinds of charities that are essential up for a vote by the public. And the public has squarely voted against arts organizations being essential, at least in the way they have acted until now.

Meghan Pressman of Center Theatre Group was quoted in the Los Angeles Times as saying its “Taper shows lose the most money.” If this were a charity to protect and serve the homeless, would we even talk about “losing money”? Or comparing one program with another in terms of paid attendance? Or would we talk about losing services and, in doing so, causing more people to die on the street?

Pressman is not wrong about losing money. Productions often lose money when ticket sales are part of the income stream. Ticket sales — a commercial activity — do not support a nonprofit company. But remember this: Neither do ticket sales support a library. A food bank. A free clinic.

Rather than looking at ticket sales as the main rudder of financial success, organizations should eschew the practice of producing art for acclaim and devote all their resources toward serving a public that desperately needs to be served. And the arguments that producing art is a public good ring awfully hollow when the company depends on selling extraordinarily expensive tickets to break even.

Among nonprofit organizations, rarely outside the arts sector do donors donate so that donors may attend; here donors are the direct beneficiaries of their own donation. This has caused the public to tag these organizations as elitist — and therefore non-essential.

The absence of art does not exist. Art predates the existence of arts organizations and will be there long after they’ve all closed. A nonprofit arts organization can offer its community something far more viscerally impactful than a commercial organization. It used the arts as a means toward a solution to the social issues of the community, not as the end in and of itself.

Alan Harrison, Kirkland, Wash.

The writer is author of “Scene Change: Why Today’s Nonprofit Arts Organizations Have to Stop Producing Art and Start Producing Impact” and a contributor to ArtsJournal.com.

In The Post, no local news is good news

In recent years, the D.C., Maryland and Virginia coverage in The Post has gone from a bit thin to downright abysmal, increasingly conflating local news with crime reports. This is particularly evident in the reporting on my home county of Prince George’s, where articles that don’t involve gun violence are predominantly limited to Tim Carman’s excellent restaurant reviews. Otherwise, positive events are ignored or downplayed.

Why is Laurel — situated well outside the Beltway, between D.C. and Baltimore — a “D.C. suburb,” while Oxon Hill, only two miles from the District line, is not? Gun violence is a disaster that absolutely deserves coverage, but in the too-rare instances when The Post covers our positive accomplishments, it would be nice to see headlines that give us credit for them.

Conor M. McHale, Clinton

Don’t ignore Asian workers

The headline on Heather Long’s July 11 Tuesday Opinion column, “If we avoid a recession, we can thank Black and Hispanic workers,” was inaccurate. A mere glance at the chart informed readers that the headline should have been, in part, either “We can thank non-White workers” or “We can thank Hispanic, Asian and Black workers.”

Why did the headline writer totally ignore the second-largest group, which is Asian workers?

Joseph Scafetta Jr., Falls Church

Not to split mustache hairs, but ...

I was confused by the July 10 Metro article on Wayde Byard, the Loudoun County Public Schools spokesman recently acquitted of perjury charges, “From ‘celebrity’ to ‘fall guy.’ ” Though the photograph that accompanied the article depicted a seemingly normal man, the article referred to Byard as “the 65-year-old whose face is framed by a thick mustache.” This is remarkable and deserved further discussion.

I, too, have a mustache, but mine always remains near the middle of my face, between my nose and upper lip.

Robert J. McManus, Bethesda

Leave the IRS out of politics

Again, The Post pushed an unfounded conspiracy theory that the IRS audits of former FBI director James B. Comey and former deputy director Andrew McCabe were somehow improper. In his July 11 The Fix column, “How Trump sought to ‘weaponize’ government,” Aaron Blake wrote that “the odds of [that] happening randomly is infinitesimal.” Wow, what a sensational word choice.

At the request of the IRS commissioner, the inspector general started an investigation. In his Nov. 17 op-ed, “Out for vengeance — and to protect himself,” George T. Conway III reasserted the accusation that as president, Donald Trump tried to “sic the IRS on his enemies (and perhaps succeeded).” On Dec. 2, The Post reported in “Probe: Audits of ex-FBI officials were legitimate” the results of the inspector general’s investigation. Basically, the probe found the audits were legitimate and random, with no improper targeting.

Blake’s column also criticized the GOP for its accusations of the “weaponization” of the government since its theories “remain thinly constructed” and “have often gone well beyond the available evidence or even been contradicted by it.” A bit of irony there.

This is an important issue. Leave the IRS out of anti-Trump campaigns. The IRS was not and has never been weaponized. It’s hard to unring a bell — think of Richard M. Nixon and former IRS official Lois Lerner.

Edward Francis Cronin, Locust Grove

The writer is a retired lawyer for the office of the chief counsel of the Internal Revenue Service.

On the panel

Print readers are accustomed to reading multi-column articles starting with the left-most column. Kate Gavino’s July 7 “How covid — and two babies — changed the way I walk my city”graphic essay comprised 18 panels in four columns. Two of those columns were on Page A16, and the other two were on Page A17. I didn’t initially see the columns on A17 because I fold the paper to read one page at a time.

I read the panels in the left-most column from top to bottom as I would any newspaper article, then the panels in the column to the right of that, but the story made no sense. Eventually, I figured out that I was supposed to read the top set of panels from left to right, including the panels on A17, then drop down a row and read the panels on that row left to right, etc., across both pages.

For graphic stories, it would help readers if little arrows showing the sequence of the panels, particularly when the flow goes on to the next page, were included.

Charles M. Carron, Alexandria

Ellis Rosen’s June 26 editorial cartoon was captioned “The cartoonist has no idea what the inside of a car looks like.” He also has no idea what an editorial cartoon looks like. And it seems The Post doesn’t either.

The Post has a national reputation. What in the world has happened to the editorial cartoons? They used to be clever, pithy, creative and political. Now, they are mundane.

Clare De Cleene, Derwood

Paul Conrad, one of the giants in the history of editorial cartooning, had a very simple approach to his work. After sketching out the idea for an editorial cartoon, he would sit back, look at it and ask himself, “what’s the point?” If he couldn’t come up with an answer, he tossed it and moved on to another topic that would voice an opinion. After all, the operative word in this art form is “editorial,” which is why it precedes “cartoon.”

Sadly, this very simple and basic premise is apparently lost now in The Post. The selected cartoons that have appeared over past month or so are just that, cartoons; they have no point other than to be silly and fun. What makes this even more egregious is that The Post has one of the premier editorial cartoonists in the country on staff, Ann Telnaes, a Pulitzer Prize winner and the latest recipient of the prestigious Herblock Prize for her outstanding and biting work. Yet we rarely see her powerful editorial cartoons printed in The Post, which is a disservice to the readers of the editorial page.

Please stop with gag cartoons that are suited for the New Yorker and run more Telnaes editorial cartoons, which always have a point.

Wiley Miller, Jefferson, Md.

The writer is the creator of the syndicated comic strip “Non Sequitur” and former staff editorial cartoonist for the San Francisco Examiner.

A load of bunk bed

As a German, I had to chuckle while reading the July 9 Travel article “To Americans, European hotel beds are far from dreamy.” Even after more than 25 years in the United States, I find American beds and bedding mysterious (and uncomfortable), and I am still not fluent in the pertinent vocabulary.

First, what is the purpose of the scratchy large fabric pillows strewn across American beds? Is one allowed to rest one’s head on them, and are they ever cleaned? Or are they (I presume) decorative? (Because somewhere underneath, another abundance of conventional bed pillows usually emerges.) The fabric pillows end up on the floor at night, which feels silly and wasteful.

Next, there’s a matching massive bedcover, followed by a lighter blanket — often some kind of wool on top of a single sheet that is firmly tucked under the mattress on three sides. This combo raises the most questions: What do I do with the heavy cover? Did the wool blanket get washed after the last guest? (Presumably the answer is no, but do I really want that confirmed?) Why do I have to sleep in an envelope? And why do I have to share my sheet and blanket with my partner?

Luckily, I was able to create a “best of both worlds” bed in my U.S. home: a large mattress to my and my husband’s liking, plus individual fluffy down blankets with simple comfortable wraparound covers that get changed regularly. I still don’t know the difference between a comforter, duvet or quilt. But that’s okay, because I’m comfortably snoozing.

Marion Rachor-Meakem, McLean

Hard to digest

It is greatly disappointing to know that some of the greatest athletes in the world competed for national championship status and an opportunity to represent the United States at the world track and field championship — and were relegated to a July 9 Digest item. Noah Lyles and Britton Wilson are world-championship- and Olympic-medal winners and considered two of the best ever at their events. They deserve to be celebrated.

From Sha’Carri Richardson’s stellar performance in the 100-meter dash or Maggie Ewen’s impressive shot-put win to the amazing performances by Athing Mu and Nikki Hiltz in their 1,500-meter duel, our track and field athletes deserve to be recognized for their outstanding achievements. Not just every four years but every time these elite, world-class athletes gather to perform their feats of speed, strength and endurance.

Jeffrey D. Young Sr., Bowie

The writer is a track and field coach.

The Post has an O-fer

Was it too much for The Post to print a list of the starters, reserves and pitchers for Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game? I guess it was, because there was nothing in the July 11 Sports section. Disappointing.

Tom Prelovsky, Laurel

The objectification of ‘seniors’ is getting old

In her July 11 Health & Science article, “When an older loved one won’t go to the doctor, try this,” Janice Neumann (and her editors) seemingly forgot about journalism’s commitment to fairness, with its necessity for multiple voices. She wrote about “seniors” and the “elderly” and those “65 and older” (lumping all together, of course) seemingly without asking even one the simple question “Why don’t you want to go to the doctor?” Plenty of seniors spoke up in the comments online (as did I), providing insights that should have been in the article.

Problematically, the article referred to the demographic that is the article’s focus only in third person. “They” were problematized and objectified but never consulted, so they were treated like children. Meanwhile, the article was addressed to a narrow demographic, i.e., adult children and other caregivers who were constructed, even in the headline, as having a problem with “them.” Yes, a study was cited, but that’s not the same as a journalist independently seeking out answers.

The stock art was even worse, showing a doctor and presumed caregiver literally looking down on the elder in question, who happens to be in a wheelchair. Many people have to use wheelchairs, but a photo with a senior standing up, actively engaged in the discussion, would send a very different message. Sadly, stock photos convey stock ideas.

People 65 and older (why are we obsessed with that number?) are doing lots of things these days. My mother was a ballroom dancer until she was 85. Her sister rebuilt her house at 91. I have friends in their 70s who are publishing books and articles, teaching, climbing the Pyrenees alone, and generally living their lives quite well — until someone like Neumann objectifies them.

One senior is even running the free world (and doing quite a good job of it).

I love The Post, but really, you can do better.

Jane Marcellus, Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Stop awfulizing Alzheimer’s

Would The Post please stop awfulizing Alzheimer’s disease, as in the July 4 front-page article “Alzheimer’s patients see hope, risks in new drugs”? In only the first few paragraphs, the article uses the words “wrenching,” “stricken,” “driven,” “forced,” “desperate” and “panicky.”

When people harp on the “awfulness” of cognitive decline, they create more terror and stigma for patients and family members alike. American society already stigmatizes dementia because we collectively prize intellect over all other attributes and we want to deny the fact of our own impending mortality. My husband, who died at 72, had Alzheimer’s for 14 years. We all will die of some disease unless we’re killed in an accident or die of boredom at 106 in our sleep. We lived with this disease, which taught both of us to seize the day and enjoy ourselves; to spend as little time as possible in medical offices and as much time as we could in nature, with art and good company; and to celebrate our lives with kindness, humor and music till the party was finally over.

Nicole Burton, Riverdale Park

