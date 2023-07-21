Artificial intelligence has incredible promise in education , too. While the national conversation about AI in education has focused on the negatives, such as students using generative AI — including ChatGPT — to write papers for them, less attention has focused on its potential benefits .

For example, just as generative AI holds the potential to reduce administrative burden in clinics, the Institute of Education Sciences and the National Science Foundation are testing AI’s ability to alleviate the paperwork burden on school-based speech-language pathologists . Instead of spending so much time on paperwork, as some estimates suggest, these specialists can redirect their valuable time to create individualized interventions so that every child in need can be helped.

To be clear, just as AI is not “replacing a doctor” but is instead “augmenting a doctor,” the same is true in education. AI will free teachers and service providers to do what only they can do: work closely with students to advance their knowledge and skills. Harnessing the power of AI to free up time for teachers will move us closer to what we know is the key to a great education: individualized instruction tailored to the needs of students.