What caught my eye President Biden has been on quite a roll. June numbers show inflation has been cut by more than two-thirds from its peak — down to 3 percent year-over-year from 9.1 percent. The White House calculates, "A single hour of work 12 months ago could only pay for 5.5 gallons of gas, a figure that has since risen to a bit more than 8 gallons. The increase appears to reflect a 27% drop in prices at the pump compared with a year ago, and also average wage gains of about 5%," the Associated Press pointed out. The outdated talking point that prices are rising faster than wages needs to be retired.

Instead of political polls (in which respondents reflect their tribal identity), take a look at economic numbers that correlate to how people plan and spend their money. CNN reported: “Consumer sentiment tracked by the University of Michigan rose 13% in July, the second straight month of improvement and the biggest [month]-over-month gain since 2006, according to a preliminary reading. … The index reached its highest level since September 2021.” Consumers now expect inflation to abate (which affects purchasing decisions and can head off price hikes). “The survey showed a broad improvement across all of its components, ‘led by a 19% surge in long-term business conditions and 16% increase in short-run business conditions,’ according to the release.”

The markets responded accordingly. The Wall Street Journal reported: “Wall Street is more convinced than ever that inflation is subsiding. That’s giving investors hope that the Federal Reserve might be able to pull off what once seemed impossible: containing pricing pressures without tipping the economy into recession.” In short: “The economic data that came out this past week could hardly have been better.”

The National Economic Council recently put out a report showing how much emphasis has been placed on investing in parts of country previously hard hit from automation and offshoring — which happen to include many red states and regions. “Place-based policies that create opportunities in economically underserved communities pay off with greater economic benefits,” the report states. “One study estimates that the economic benefits of policies that add jobs in a given place are at least 60 percent greater in ‘distressed’ regions than in ‘booming’ ones.” The report continues: “Investments in expanding access to rural broadband, for example, promote growth, employment, and education. An array of economic evidence also indicates that co-location — bringing multiple investments into communities — can reduce transportation costs and facilitate positive spillovers. These productivity and other benefits arise because clustering promotes the development and sharing of new ideas, knowledge, technology, and physical infrastructure.”

Moreover, the scale of investment is truly impressive. “Since the President took office, companies have announced over $500 billion in investments in the United States, including over $200 billion in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and nearly $225 billion in clean energy, electric vehicle, and battery investments,” the NEC finds. “Inflation-adjusted spending on manufacturing construction overall has increased by nearly 100 percent since the end of 2021. After years of flat investment in manufacturing construction in the United States, trends are moving in a different direction.”

Bidenomics is proving to be a short-term success. (The Post reported that “Americans are still better off now than before the pandemic, with nearly 10 to 15 percent more in their bank accounts than in 2019, new checking and savings account data shows.”) More important, it has the potential to transform the economy and remake communities that had felt left behind. If so, that would be an economic and political game changer.

Distinguished person of the week

The No Labels group is running what can only be called a scam. With no realistic hope of prevailing in 2024 and with the audacity to declare Biden somehow not centrist or bipartisan enough, it’s threatening to run a third-party candidate — whose agenda looks an awful lot like Biden’s (“a plan for universal background checks for gun purchases, a plan to ban gun purchases by anyone under the age of 21 and a plan to provide a path to citizenship for undocumented migrants brought to the United States as children”).

When not mimicking Biden’s record, No Labels retreads such hackneyed ideas as a debt-reduction commission (tried in 2010 without success) or avoids taking any stance on abortion, despite significant majority support for women’s bodily autonomy. Really, this is what necessitates a third-party run that is likely to benefit the twice indicted, defeated former president Donald Trump?

Former Alabama senator Doug Jones, a true centrist Democrat, stripped the bark off the group in an appearance on ABC News’s “This Week.” Asked about polls showing (as they always do) openness to a third party, he said, “Those polls right now mean nothing … You’ve gone through this process before. The same could have almost been true for Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter, for John McCain and Barack Obama. Polls a year and a half out mean nothing.”

He then concisely recounted Biden’s accomplishments, including 13 million jobs added. “He’s bringing down inflation. He’s brought America’s allies back together. He’s brought an infrastructure bill. He has brought a PACT Act and Chips Act. He’s done all the things for the American people, but he has governed. He’s not been a candidate.”

As for a third party, he said flatly: “It is a fool’s errand to think that a third party can win in this country. There is no way on God’s green Earth that they can get to 270 electoral votes, which means they will be a spoiler. One way or another, they’ll be a spoiler. And … it looks like they will be a spoiler in favor of Donald Trump. And that will be the biggest threat to democracy that we have seen since January 6th.”

That unvarnished truth should sober up anyone involved with this misguided effort and dissuade donors from giving No Labels a dime. Well done, Mr. Jones.

Something different

I was out in Laguna Beach, Calif., with some of the Rubin clan last weekend for a wedding. Always willing to check out an art museum anywhere, we popped into the Laguna Art Museum (not to be confused with the annual arts fair going on). Even when you think you have a grasp on 20th-century American artists, you stumble across someone new — or new to you. The museum had an exhibit of the works of Joseph Kleitsch, a Hungarian-born artist who settled in Laguna, then a sleepy little arts colony, in the 1920s. The exhibit proved to be a revelation.

Kleitsch’s work ranges from society portraits in the vein of John Singer Sargent to impressionist landscapes with eye-popping color. His portraits of women vividly convey the ethos of the so-called New Woman of the 1920s — more independent, more vocal, more willing to break with societal norms and more engaged in the world. He beautifully captures their intelligence and vitality. In his other works, a California scene in the style of the French impressionists catches you by surprise, as if Claude Monet and his crowd strolled along to paint the view out your window.

The visit was a wonderful reminder that American talent is far broader than the small sample you get in major museums. It’s always worth checking out local museums and galleries. Often, you will find something to surprise and delight you.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A, or submit a question for the next one.

Californian: Is it possible Donald Trump ends his campaign due to the indictments that are piling up? Might he decide to put his energy into his legal defense? Or might he decide it is impossible to campaign while facing multiple trials, any one of which could put him in jail?

Jennifer Rubin: That would be rational and decent. So no, I don’t expect Trump will do that.

Correction: Last week’s newsletter mischaracterized Floridians’ state-to-state migration in 2021. According to the Census Bureau, more people moved into Florida than any other state that year.

