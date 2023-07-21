The July 19 Metro article “Charlottesville tiki torch marcher charged in Jan. 6 riot” missed the very essence of the white-supremacist rally in Charlottesville in 2017. While they did chant “You will not replace us,” the far more pernicious and bigoted “Jews will not replace us” could be heard many times over. If we are to defeat the scourge of antisemitism, we need to be able to report the facts and call it out for what it is.