China is not only moving more rapidly with solar and wind energy and moving toward electric automobiles, but it also is moving technologically ahead in use of cryogenic fluids. China has in place commercial liquid nitrogen refrigerators, is making strides in quantum computing (which requires cryogenics) and has moved forward in many other applications.

I have attempted to encourage our universities to focus education in the application of cryogenics without success. The response has been: “Students won’t come.” Unfortunately for us, China is educating students in what is good for the nation. We must refocus our efforts not to lead but just to catch up.