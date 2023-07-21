Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I found myself in complete agreement with the July 15 editorial “An affront to the District, an invitation to dark money,” which assessed the recent intrusions by House Republicans into the affairs of D.C., as well as the editorial’s disagreement with the District’s decision to allow noncitizen voting. The Post, its readers and D.C. residents are aware of the GOP’s undemocratic and invasive forays into far too many of the city’s affairs.

As a former resident of D.C., I witnessed the erosion of any semblance of self-governance brought about by then-Mayor Marion Barry’s bad behavior many years ago. It is time for District residents to say, “Enough.”

How about invoking the memory of the great John Lewis, the congressman who stirred up some “good trouble”? If House Republicans’ legislation were to be enacted, D.C. should refuse to abide by these policies.

Do not take down speed cameras nor make any modifications to D.C.’s voting rules. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser and the D.C. Council should risk jail time for failing to comply. District residents have it within their power to bring the city to a standstill by staging sit-ins, blocking bridges into the city and (legally) disrupting the everyday lives of GOP House members who reside part time in D.C.

D.C.’s self-rule has long passed. Rather than continuing to highlight House overreach, the media and local political leaders should be taking action and promoting solutions — even if that means stirring up some good trouble along the way.

Robert J. Fontaine, Silver Spring

