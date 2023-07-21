Ron DeSantis has continued to gingerly approach the MAGA base and has made every effort to promote himself while only obliquely referring to Donald Trump, despite the destruction the former president and his administration wreaked on our society and government and the world at large — all as he cozied up to those that oppose the United States, such as Russia, China, North Korea, Saudi Arabia and the Islamic State. DeSantis has approached his political positions with such trepidation and circumspection that, in so doing, the Republican governor of Florida and presidential candidate is sinking deeper into the pit of irrelevance, so much so that Mr. Trump might start calling him Ron DeQuick-Santis.