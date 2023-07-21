We’ve taught many generations of children to disobey authority. Now the House GOP wants to help [“House GOP advances D.C. restrictions,” Metro, July 14].
House Republicans want to ban automated enforcement of D.C. traffic safety laws. It fits with their cuts to the IRS. The former party of “law and order” wants to make it easier to break the law without consequences: speeding, running red lights and cheating on taxes. To teach disobedience to authority is bad enough; to codify it in legislation is malicious and wicked.
Bruce Weiss, Frederick