Children are just following the example set by adults

July 21, 2023 at 2:41 p.m. EDT
A traffic camera on 16th Street in D.C. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

We’ve taught many generations of children to disobey authority. Now the House GOP wants to help [“House GOP advances D.C. restrictions,” Metro, July 14].

Our children learn by watching us. They watch us ignore stop signs and speed limits. They see their parents bringing home things from work for personal use. They hear discussions from their parents about bigger tax refunds “if we just fudge these numbers a little bit.” Is it any wonder they end up disobeying parents, teachers and police? They know authority doesn’t matter.

House Republicans want to ban automated enforcement of D.C. traffic safety laws. It fits with their cuts to the IRS. The former party of “law and order” wants to make it easier to break the law without consequences: speeding, running red lights and cheating on taxes. To teach disobedience to authority is bad enough; to codify it in legislation is malicious and wicked.

Bruce Weiss, Frederick

