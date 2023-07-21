Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This House Republican majority has turned even the most routine functions of government into divisive spectacles. Last week, the GOP blew up the annual defense authorization bill — which had enjoyed overwhelming bipartisan support — by trying to turn it into a vehicle for blocking abortion access, banning books, honoring Confederate generals and dismantling racial diversity initiatives.

This week, they took the normally sleepy markup of the humdrum Transportation, Housing and Urban Development appropriations bill and turned it into a vehicle for overt bigotry against gay and lesbian Americans.

Republicans on the Appropriations Committee combed through all 2,680 earmarks that had been cleared for inclusion in the bill by Republicans and Democrats, then issued an amendment striking precisely three of them — all programs providing housing and related assistance for those in need in the LGBTQ+ community. To add insult to injury, the amendment also banned the display of “extraneous flags” (read: Pride flags) at funded facilities and forbade discrimination “against a person who speaks or acts in accordance with a sincerely held religious belief or moral conviction of what constitutes traditional marriage.”

But discriminating against LGBTQ+ people is apparently a-okay.

Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), championing the anti-gay amendment, didn’t conceal his ugly intent. He alleged without evidence that the programs “groom young children.” He likened the programs to the Ku Klux Klan and said the programs support communists. His spokeswoman didn’t respond to my request to substantiate the congressman’s allegations.

Democrats denounced the “hateful” amendment, as Rep. Mike Quigley (Ill.) called it.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), who is gay, made a powerful, personal appeal. “If you were to take away earmarks because they went to the NAACP or the Urban League, you would, rightfully so, be called racist bigots!” he shouted. “But when you do it to the LGBT community, it’s another frickin’ day in Congress.”

Pocan spoke of when he received a piece of mail with the words “Dead Faggot” over his photo, and when he was once beaten bloody and unconscious with a baseball bat after leaving a gay bar. “This is what you guys do by introducing amendments like this,” he said, adding that the action was “spitting on every single person who is LGBTQ+.”

Repeatedly, Harris rose to demand that Democrats’ words be “taken down” for impugning his motives. His hysterics forced Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger (R-Tex.) to call a series of recesses, causing the hearing to drag on for hours.

But Harris’s own words impugned his character more than any Democrat’s could. The 30 other Republicans on the committee, witnesses to this ugly spectacle, had not one but two chances to distance themselves from such flagrant discrimination. But in a pair of party-line votes on the amendment, they instead planted themselves firmly on the side of prejudice.

But he’s our bigot

With irony in short supply, Republicans went from the scene of Harris’s bigotry to the House floor — where they denounced bigotry. This particular type of bigotry was different, however, because it came from a Democrat.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Wash.) had called Israel a “racist state” over the weekend. After dozens of her Democratic colleagues and House Democratic leaders denounced her statement, she issued an apology and clarified that “I do not believe the idea of Israel as a nation is racist.”

Still, House Republicans, sensing a political opportunity, rushed to the floor with a resolution affirming that “the State of Israel is not a racist or apartheid state” and that “Congress rejects all forms of antisemitism and xenophobia.” Noble sentiments both (it’s one thing to call the Netanyahu regime racist but entirely different to so brand the entire Jewish state), and the resolution passed by an overwhelming 412-9 vote. Jayapal herself was among the “ayes.”

Only one lawmaker spoke on the floor against the resolution, Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Unlike Jayapal and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), who showed contrition and sought conciliation after causing offense, Tlaib, as I have detailed, has been an unrepentant antisemite. She continued in that dishonorable tradition on the House floor this week, absurdly claiming as an example of Israel’s racism that Israel’s president “has long advocated against interracial marriage.” (His actual concern is about the loss of Jewish identity in interfaith marriages.)

Tlaib’s bigotry is no more acceptable than Andy Harris’s. Happily, Democrats made clear that they won’t defend the haters in their party just because they have the letter “D” after their names. Would that Harris’s colleagues had the same courage.

Fresh from its pious denunciations of antisemitism, the House Judiciary Committee proceeded with a hearing two days later featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now a prominent antisemite. Days before his House appearance, Kennedy had alleged that covid-19 could be a “bioweapon” that was “ethnically targeted” to spare “Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” But this is a bigot Republicans are happy to tolerate — because he’s mounting a primary challenge to President Biden.

Kennedy, at the hearing of the “weaponization” subcommittee, labeled the charges of bigotry “defamations and malignancies that are used to censor me.”

But they are his own words. He previously suggested that public-health restrictions during the pandemic were worse than life for Jews in Nazi Germany, because “you could hide in an attic, like Anne Frank did.”

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) tried to defend Kennedy’s vile comments, entering into the record a medical study that Kennedy said supported his claims. But the study said nothing about ethnic targeting or bioweapons.

Kennedy’s crackpot ideas go well beyond covid to the debunked claim that childhood vaccines cause autism, that WiFi causes “leaky brain,” that chemicals in the water supply might turn children transgender, that AIDS might not be caused by HIV, that Republicans stole the 2004 election and that 5G networks are used for mass surveillance.

But Republicans on the panel accepted at face value Kennedy’s claims that he’s a victim of government censorship — claims he incongruously has made in his many media appearances, in tweets to his 2 million followers, and, of course, in this week’s televised congressional hearing, carried live on Fox News. (Unhelpfully to the Republicans, Kennedy also testified that he was censored by the Trump administration.)

The weaponization panel’s Republican chairman, Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), opened the hearing with an example of the “censorship” of RFK Jr.: A 2021 tweet in which Kennedy said baseball great Hank Aaron’s death was “part of a wave of suspicious deaths among elderly closely following administration of covid vaccines.”

Jordan said Kennedy was “just pointing out facts” in the tweet, yet the Biden administration was “trying to censor the guy who’s actually their Democratic primary opponent.”

In reality, Aaron’s death, from natural causes, wasn’t suspicious. And Kennedy wasn’t Biden’s primary opponent in 2021. More to the point, committee Democrats noted that Twitter never took down the tweet, which remains online to this day.

Apparently, Jordan and Kennedy have both lost their minds as well as their decency. Must be something in the water.

The Committee to Investigate Hunter Biden’s Genitals

House Republicans would like you to know that they are not — repeat, not — obsessed with the president’s son, Hunter Biden. No sirree.

“We don’t care about Hunter Biden,” Rep. William Timmons (R-S.C.) said at this week’s hearing on — you guessed it — Hunter Biden, held by the House Oversight Committee. “We care about our country’s national security decisions and whether our president is compromised. That’s why we’re here.”

Timmons’s disavowal of an infatuation with Hunter Biden, the latest of many such ritual denials by House Republicans, might have been more persuasive if it had not been followed, a mere 46 minutes later, by a public display in the committee room of nude photos of Biden engaging in sex acts.

“I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) said cheerily before displaying, for a live television audience, three posters displaying blown-up images, apparently taken from Biden’s laptop, of a nude woman Greene called a prostitute servicing the president’s son in a variety of ways. The private parts were blacked out, but not Biden’s face.

“Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm’s bank account,” announced one of the posters.

So this is how Republicans show that they “don’t care about Hunter Biden.”

The panel’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) protested. “Should we displaying this, Mr. Chairman?”

Evidently, Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) thought they should, because he let Greene exceed her allotted time by 50 percent and did not interrupt nor reprimand her for the pornographic display.

It was yet another low for House Republican “investigators.” They continue to come up empty in their hopes of proving President Biden corrupt. So why not display photos of his son, at the height of his drug addiction, having sex?

“Today’s hearing is like most of the majority’s investigations and hearings,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said after Greene’s vulgarity. “A lot of allegations, zero proof, no receipts, but apparently some dick pics.”

Last month, the president’s troubled son reached a deal with federal prosecutors in which he will plead guilty to two minor tax crimes and admit to a gun charge. Comer declared it a “sweetheart deal” — and said he had two “whistleblowers” who could prove that Hunter Biden got favorable treatment because of his father.

With great fanfare, he brought them before the committee Wednesday: two IRS agents (one dramatically advertised as “Whistleblower X”). The pair did testify that they believed prosecutors had gone easy on Biden for political reasons. But once again, Comer’s witnesses didn’t have the goods.

Their complaints about how prosecutors were handling the Biden case began in 2019 and continued in 2020, during the Trump administration. That’s when, the whistleblowers alleged, supposedly “junior varsity” prosecutors in the Justice Department were engaged in “election meddling” to benefit the elder Biden.

So Trump’s DOJ tried to throw the 2020 election to Biden by giving his son kid-glove treatment? Makes total sense.

There was also the inconvenient matter of the prosecutor who struck the deal with Hunter Biden being a Trump appointee — and that Trump-appointed prosecutor’s contradiction of the whistleblowers’ claims.

The whistleblowers wanted to charge Biden with multiple felonies, but the prosecutor disagreed — and that’s a rather common occurrence. The lead whistleblower, Gary Shapley (Whistleblower X, Joseph Ziegler, works for him), admitted that government lawyers have disagreed with his prosecution recommendations 90 percent of the time.

And what does all this have to do with the bribery, money laundering and influence peddling that Comer accuses President Biden of? Not much. Once again, Comer’s committee was left with nothing but its own wild allegations.

“The American people can see plain as day the corruption, bribery and criminal actions of the Biden family,” Timmons alleged (though even he admitted there was no “direct evidence” implicating the president). “We are here to do the jobs that the DOJ, the FBI and the IRS refused to do.”

And that job is to show a lot of photos of Hunter Biden’s penis.

A textbook case of an Anti-Education Committee

Earlier this year, 161 House Republicans, or nearly three-quarters of the caucus, voted to eliminate the Education Department. Those voting to remove the federal government entirely from education included a supermajority of Republicans on the House Education and Workforce Committee.

It’s the equivalent of having a supermajority of Republicans on the Armed Services committee in support of abolishing the military.

This might explain why the Education and Workforce Committee has been conspicuously unproductive this year. Though it has had numerous hearings on culture-war issues, it has held only five markups in seven months, producing just six bills that are remotely education-related: asserting “parents’ rights,” blocking transgender athletes and President Biden’s student-debt relief, protecting sugar-added whole milk in schools — and two bills opposing the use of school facilities to shelter “aliens.”

That last one appears to be a solution in search of a problem. Yet this week, the House took up its second bill in as many months combating the supposed scourge of schools sheltering migrants.

“In May, New York City contemplated an unthinkable action: They planned on using public elementary and secondary schools to house migrants seeking asylum,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), chairman of the Rules Committee, said as the latest bill (blocking federal funds for schools that shelter migrants) came through his panel this week.

Planned? Has any school actually housed migrants? Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), chair of the Education and Workforce Committee, had apparently not bothered to find this out. She blithely claimed that it was happening “in blue-state strongholds across the nation” (where, she imagined, these “adult males” endanger schoolchildren).

Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.) told Foxx that there is only “one state that we do know of that has housed migrants” in schools. “Do you know what state that is, Madam Chairwoman?”

“No idea,” replied Foxx.

“It was actually a red state,” Leger Fernandez informed her. “Texas.”

“Had not heard that,” the incurious Foxx said.

Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) pressed the chairwoman on the woeful record of her anti-education committee. He asked whether her panel had moved any bills related to teacher pay, gun violence in schools, pandemic learning loss, or school meals and hunger.

Foxx admitted she had not. But she had time to mark up two bills persecuting migrants — over which the committee has no jurisdiction — including those legally seeking asylum.

Could we expect otherwise from a woman who voted, as Foxx did, to eliminate the entire Education Department?

Foxx claimed not to remember the legislation abolishing the Education Department. But, “if the Lord put me in charge, I would get the federal government out of education in a heartbeat,” she told Neguse.

Thankfully, the Lord has made no such nomination.

