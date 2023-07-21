Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the first time in years, Washington this week had reason to rejoice about football. It wasn’t a playoff victory, but an ownership change. Our region is finally rid of Daniel Snyder, one of the most reviled custodians in the history of professional sports, who squandered one of the world’s most devoted fanbases and mismanaged the team into irrelevance. Replacing him is Josh Harris, a Chevy Chase native who earned billions in private equity and promises to fix the franchise’s rotten culture.

NFL owners unanimously approved the $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders on Thursday, and Mr. Harris appeared Friday at FedEx Field for a training camp pep rally and news conference. His experience owning the Philadelphia 76ers basketball team and the New Jersey Devils hockey team will help him avoid rookie mistakes. The thick skin required to own a Philly team means he’s also ready for whatever D.C. sports fans might throw his way.

It’s aggravating that Mr. Snyder bailed with a golden parachute, but at least there was a modicum of accountability in the NFL report issued by attorney Mary Jo White. She concluded that the team withheld revenue it should have shared with other franchises and that Mr. Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee. (He has denied any wrongdoing.) As part of closing the sale, Mr. Snyder agreed to pay the league $60 million.

To finance the deal, Mr. Harris assembled an impressive ownership group that also includes Mitchell Rales, whose modern art collection is displayed at Glenstone, and basketball great Magic Johnson. Their team will need to build a new home stadium in the coming years and could change its name yet again. But Mr. Harris understands that first they need to rebuild trust with the community, and he’s taking the right first steps.

During this honeymoon period, fans should prepare to be patient. The season starts in just six weeks, and there’s only so much the new owners can do to immediately improve the fan experience. Mr. Snyder inflicted serious damage over 24 years. Some parts of the culture can transform quickly, especially the treatment of female staff members, though winning championships again might take years. But we look forward to cheering for the burgundy and gold. Run or pass and score. We want a lot more. Let the points soar.

