When I speak to people about right-wing populism these days, I notice that many tend to believe that it’s old news. Populist leaders captured the world’s attention in 2016 with the Brexit referendum and then, later that year, with Donald Trump’s election victory. Now, seven years later, many seem to feel it is past its prime. Trump was defeated in 2020 and is under indictment. Brexit has been a messy failure; a majority of Britons now regret that it passed. But while it’s true that some populist heroes and causes have been battered, the core appeal of the movement persists and has actually gained ground in recent months.

Consider Spain, which was one of those countries long thought to be immune to right-wing populism because (like Germany) it once suffered under a right-wing autocracy. The conservative party, Vox, founded a decade ago, was long seen as too extreme to make real inroads in the political system. Today, it is the country’s third-largest party. In May, it doubled its vote share in regional and local elections and now governs in many places. In this weekend’s elections, it is likely to continue to make gains.

In Germany itself, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), once seen as taboo, has won back-to-back local elections in the country’s east. Nationwide, it is now polling in second place, roughly tied with the Social Democrats, Germany’s main leftist party. In Italy, the birthplace of fascism, Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy party has been serving as prime minister since October. While she has moderated her stance in many ways, Meloni continues to praise the Movimento Sociale Italiano, a now-defunct fascist organization to which she once belonged.

Sweden and Finland have both seen the rise of far-right parties that are gaining strength and political power. The Dutch political system now has several populist parties, some brand new, and the tensions produced by their rise recently led to the resignation of that country’s longest-serving prime minister, Mark Rutte. In France, some polls show Marine Le Pen winning the next presidential election.

Why is this happening? Europe is going through tough times. Russia’s war on Ukraine and the resulting sanctions against Russia have affected Europe more severely than virtually any other part of the world. The continent has been forced to abandon its addiction to cheap Russian energy and find alternatives, usually more costly. The rest of its trade with Russia has also collapsed. Meanwhile, cheap energy, new subsidies and a better regulatory environment are making some European companies think about moving their factories to the United States.

But it’s not really about economics. Spain’s economy is healthy; the country grew at 5.5 percent last year, and its inflation rate is among the lowest in the euro zone. But that growth is varied, and there are parts of the country such as Aragon — Spain’s Ohio — where deindustrialization has left people feeling dispossessed. Regions like Aragon exist all over Europe, and they add to a sense of despair and frustration with the country’s establishment and the European Union’s elites. The war in Ukraine has also led many in the E.U. to worry about the price that they are paying for a conflict that, they think, doesn’t directly threaten them — especially because that is what many populist leaders tell them.

If I had to point to one issue, however, it is the one that has always been at the heart of the rise of modern far-right populism: immigration. Everywhere you look, you see that fears of uncontrolled immigration have produced political rewards for the “anti-globalists.” Covid-19 destabilized many developing countries in the Southern Hemisphere, which then exacerbated poverty and violence as those countries struggled. The Ukraine war has caused a once-in-a-lifetime movement out of that country on one side of the world, while the government’s brutal crackdown in Venezuela has led to another of similar magnitude on the other. Climate change adds to this toxic brew. When you put it all together, you end up with a historic movement of people across the world.

Global leaders are struggling to mitigate the problem. The Biden administration has taken several measures to address the crisis at the border with Mexico, and, as a result, the flow of migrants into the United States in recent months has slowed considerably. It is working with other governments in the hemisphere to tackle some of the issues that are driving out-migration. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is trying to forge a new asylum policy that would move illegal asylum seekers to Rwanda or elsewhere for evaluation. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has pledged to extend an existing wall between Greece and Turkey by more than 100 kilometers over the next few years to tamp down illegal border crossings.

But I worry that, as the pressures for migration increase, the rhetoric from the right will get louder and noisier. Trump is well aware that hostility toward immigration was his ticket to the White House in 2016. And at some point, as the demagogues raise their rhetoric and scare more people, the center will not hold.

