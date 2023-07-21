Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The July 17 front-page article “‘It was happening in plain sight,’” about the coach accused of abusing young rowers, was riveting. Many villains make their appearance, from the coach to the fellow coaches, to the rowing organization and the parents. But who creates the demand for such brutal training regimens inflicted on young female athletes? From the article, it is Harvard and Stanford and other schools of their ilk. These schools give an admissions preference to the young women who undergo this unbelievably harsh training. Perhaps they should share some of the blame as well.

Bruce Grace, Arlington

Regarding the July 17 front-page article “‘It was happening in plain sight’”:

It is time to stop pointing fingers at survivors and parents. Instead, we must collectively create healthy sporting environments that protect athletes. We can start by providing education and codes of conduct. Assigning blame does not keep anyone safe.

Sexual abuse is a public health concern that costs the nation billions. Victim-blaming and parent-shaming compound the issue by increasing stigma and making it more difficult for survivors to access resources and heal from trauma. No one is responsible for abuse other than the person making the harmful choices. It can be hard to believe that bad things can happen to anyone and that coaches, despite their prowess, are capable of hurting athletes. We don’t blame students and parents when teachers engage in inappropriate relationships. Coaches must be held accountable for their actions as adults who are trusted to guide athletes.

This article illustrated an allegedly detrimental coach-athlete relationship, repeating patterns that are hallmarks of grooming. Grooming is covert, methodical and manipulative. Coaches have been found preying on athletes with the most- and least-involved parents. You might think you could tell whether your child was being groomed, but it is not easy to discern and can happen right under your nose. Fortunately, learning about signs of grooming and following best practices in sporting environments help to keep power imbalances in check and boundaries clear, and promote healthy coach-athlete dynamics.

Kathryn McClain, Golden, Colo.

The writer is a program and partnerships director with #WeRideTogether, a nonprofit that works to end sexual misconduct in sports.

