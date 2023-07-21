Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of the more pernicious developments in our politics is the effort by red-state governors to assert outsize power over immigration in their states, in ways designed to appeal to national right-wing audiences. For instance, the state of Texas recently placed a large barrier in the Rio Grande, supposedly to keep migrants out, but actually just to send a message to Fox News viewers that the state is securing the border where President Biden allegedly refused.

But now the Justice Department has sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott notifying him that the department will sue the state over the barrier if Texas does not commit to removing it by Monday afternoon.

“The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” reads the letter I obtained.

Advertisement

Many of Texas’ moves on immigration policy seem deliberately provocative. Abbott openly declared that the barrier in the Rio Grande was designed for “securing the border” by preventing migrants from “even getting to the border,” a declaration that Texas sees itself taking over border policy.

Follow this author Greg Sargent 's opinions Follow

“The Biden administration is asserting its authority over the border, and rightly so,” immigration attorney David Leopold told me. “Texas has no business taking over federal immigration law, which is what they’re doing.”

In its letter, the Justice Department flatly states that the barrier obscures navigation of the Rio Grande in violation of federal law and that the Army Corps of Engineers didn’t authorize the move.

“Texas does not have authorization from the Corps to install the floating barrier and did not seek such authorization before doing so,” the letter states.

Advertisement

Justice Department letter to Gov. Greg Abbott

While the Justice Department’s letter does not accuse Texas of usurping its authority on immigration in particular, the move signals that the department is closely watching to see whether Texas’s future moves do violate federal laws, on immigration and across the board.

“If DOJ is forced to sue Texas, the law clearly favors the federal government which has authority over floating barriers in navigable waters,” Leopold told me. “My prediction is that a federal judge will order Texas to remove the barriers.” He added that the clear message going forward is that the administration “will not stand idly by.”

The bigger story here is that red states like Texas — and Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, is running for president — are waging their own war on migrants in their own ways. Abbott has bused migrants to urban strongholds around the country, and DeSantis flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

Advertisement

These moves are ostensibly about drawing attention to the challenges the Biden administration has

faced in managing migration at the border. In reality they are about sending a message to Red America both that the border is a lot more chaotic and dangerous than it actually is and that GOP governors are taking a hard line where Biden will not.

But that hard line is largely meaningless. Such moves don’t actually solve the problem of how to deal with large numbers of asylum seekers who arrive at the border daily, propelled by larger forces throughout the Americas. The GOP solution would be to reinstate Trump’s cruel policies of making asylum seekers wait in Mexico, which created a humanitarian crisis.

For these governors, the gesture itself is the message. As the Atlantic’s Ronald Brownstein puts it, there is currently an “arms race among Republican leaders to adopt ever more militant policies against undocumented immigrants,” in which performative moments that earn plaudits in the right-wing media are the payoff.

Advertisement

GOP governors are trying to outdo one-another in this regard. This could be having tragic results: One Texas trooper has reported tales of horrifyingly cruel enforcement actions toward migrants by the state, which the state says it’s investigating.

The overall result, as Brownstein notes, is that red states are increasingly sending their voters the message that they are building a kind of red America within the nation, one that operates by its own rules.

What makes all this particularly sad is that for months, Republicans had predicted a huge surge of migrants that would arrive at the border after Biden lifted the covid-19 restrictions on asylum-seeking in May. That has largely not materialized — Biden’s balance of opening wider legal channels for migrants to apply for entry from abroad while restricting asylum seeking at the border appears to be working — yet the cruel gestures of GOP governors continue apace.

The barrier in the Rio Grande was only the latest example of that. It’s unlikely Abbott will listen to the Justice Department’s directive — after all, standing up to Biden in some performative sense is the whole point — so this may well end up in litigation. What’s clear now is that the federal government is fighting back.

Gift this article Gift Article