As a 1966 graduate of Texas A&M University, I read with more than a passing interest the July 15 news article “Implosion of Texas A&M hire draws conservative cheers,” about the school’s downgrade of its offer of a tenured faculty position to Kathleen McElroy, a former student.
If the A&M administration fails to acknowledge and reaffirm this fact, even in the face of potential retribution from a reactionary conservative state government, it will fail both its students and its faculty. If, indeed, political party agendas are now permitted to control the promotion and tenure process of the A&M faculty, this immensely proud Aggie must reluctantly agree with the speaker of the Faculty Senate. This acquiescence will cause irreparable damage to the academic reputation of Texas A&M.
David E. Graham, Charlottesville