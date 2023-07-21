As reported, this action occurred as the result of conservative forces within the state connecting her “to the business of diversity, equity and inclusion.” These concepts apparently were viewed as a threat to the “Texas Aggie Core Values and Culture,” at least as these values are interpreted by the Rudder Association alumni group. On the university website, these core values are listed as excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service. How, then, do the norms of diversity, equity and inclusion pose a threat to what A&M has long embraced as its foundational values? Of course, they do not. In essence, they are largely one and the same.