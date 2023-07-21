The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A&M decision will harm its reputation

July 21, 2023 at 2:56 p.m. EDT
The campus of Texas A&M University in College Station in July 2020. (Tamir Kalifa for The Washington Post)

As a 1966 graduate of Texas A&M University, I read with more than a passing interest the July 15 news article “Implosion of Texas A&M hire draws conservative cheers,” about the school’s downgrade of its offer of a tenured faculty position to Kathleen McElroy, a former student.

As reported, this action occurred as the result of conservative forces within the state connecting her “to the business of diversity, equity and inclusion.” These concepts apparently were viewed as a threat to the “Texas Aggie Core Values and Culture,” at least as these values are interpreted by the Rudder Association alumni group. On the university website, these core values are listed as excellence, integrity, leadership, loyalty, respect and selfless service. How, then, do the norms of diversity, equity and inclusion pose a threat to what A&M has long embraced as its foundational values? Of course, they do not. In essence, they are largely one and the same.

If the A&M administration fails to acknowledge and reaffirm this fact, even in the face of potential retribution from a reactionary conservative state government, it will fail both its students and its faculty. If, indeed, political party agendas are now permitted to control the promotion and tenure process of the A&M faculty, this immensely proud Aggie must reluctantly agree with the speaker of the Faculty Senate. This acquiescence will cause irreparable damage to the academic reputation of Texas A&M.

David E. Graham, Charlottesville

