Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Greetings once again from Tulsa, where I’ve been reporting since Monday on various issues still emerging from the 1921 Tulsa Massacre. One piece relates to the estate of possibly the most famous victim of the slaughter, a nationally renowned surgeon named A.C. Jackson. His descendants have challenged his name and likeness being used without their permission, and are trying to get legal control of his estate. But it leads to a tricky question: Who can “own” the story of a famous victim of a famous crime? More to come soon.

Fear and reality in small towns in the South

I enjoy road trips. I like the adventure, the possibilities, the feeling of being free and in control.

And then I come to my senses and realize that I am a Black woman living (for now) in the South.

Follow this author Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

For this reporting trip, I wrestled with whether I wanted to drive the four hours from Dallas to Tulsa or save time taking a flight. “Just fly,” my mom told me. “Don’t drive, be safe,” everyone else told me.

Advertisement

Did I listen? Of course not.

I’ve never gotten a speeding ticket in my life. Oklahoma’s southeastern small towns are known for being speed traps, and even though I was not going that fast, I got pulled over there not once but twice in a 20-minute span.

Of course I thought about stories of minor traffic stops resulting in fatal outcomes for some Black drivers. So I remembered to text friends and, yes, tweet, that I had been pulled over, just in case. (My outcome: one warning, one ticket.)

Got pulled over twice in under 20 minutes.



Nice state y’all got, 🙃klahoma — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 17, 2023

Then last night, around 11 p.m., I was driving home from a gym outside downtown Tulsa. At a red light, a pickup truck with a few White men in the back pulled up alongside me. They were hollering something in my direction. I just kept facing forward, and, yes, rightly or wrongly, I was scared.

The only time I’ve considered getting a gun for my own protection is when I’m driving alone like that through Southern cities. I’m old enough to remember the case of James Byrd Jr., the Black man chained to a pickup truck by three White guys and dragged to death in Jasper, Tex., in 1998. We all remember Ahmaud Arbery, who was chased by three White men in a pickup truck in southern Georgia and shot to death in 2020.

Advertisement

While I’ve been here in Tulsa, the controversy over Jason Aldean’s song “Try That in a Small Town” has been brewing. The lyrics sound like something out of 1923, not 2023:

Well, try that in a small town

See how far ya make it down the road

Around here, we take care of our own

You cross that line, it won’t take long

For you to find out, I recommend you don’t

Try that in a small town

And the setting for parts of the music video was the front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tenn., where a Black man was lynched by a White mob in 1927.

There’s a reason that Black people still talk about “sundown towns” in the South and the Midwest, places that are not safe for us to be in after dark — it’s precisely because of the kind of glorification of small-town tribal violence that’s in Aldean’s song and video.

Advertisement

At the time of the release, Aldean said his song crystallized how a lot of people feel:

Got another new one coming at y’all! To me, this song summarizes the way a lot people feel about the world right now. It seems like there are bad things happening on a daily basis, and that feels unfamiliar to a lot of us. This song sheds some light on that. Go give it a listen!… pic.twitter.com/wO7NZ91JqK — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) May 19, 2023

Look, in some ways, Aldean has said the quiet part out loud. Things have been changing. Women and minorities have been getting more rights, more of a voice. People are challenging systems such as policing, and even America itself. And not everybody likes it.

But instead of engaging with these changes, Aldean’s song is a reminder that we are also seeing regression back to ol’ boy vigilantism and violence in our societies — and not just in the often-maligned cities. Gun deaths are actually higher in rural towns than in big cities.

More than outrage, I feel sadness when some men find pleasure, community and bonding through violence and domination. It’s a reminder that, as we said last week, men are not okay.

Race history as true crime: A cure for CRT panic?

My Twitter feed has been consumed lately with posts about America’s fascination with murder mysteries and true crime. And it’s been getting me to think.

Advertisement

Just the other day, British crime reporter Martin Brunt published an essay in the Guardian called: “My specialty is true crime, but even I’m puzzled: why are we so addicted to the dark side of humanity?” He writes:

“Scroll up and down the channels, and true crime is everywhere. It is the stuff of books, magazines, radio shows, podcasts. … A YouGov poll last year concluded that half of Americans enjoy true-crime content, and one in three consume it at least once a week. Why this fascination with the dark side of humanity?”

Good question. And on Twitter, I posed another: Is this a particularly American/Western fascination?

I was talking to a Georgetown student from Korea and asked how the US was different than she expected and she said: 1) You guys seem to have a lot of unsolved crimes. And I realized she said that bc A LOT pop culture from Dateline to Lifetime to podcasts is crime-based. — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) July 19, 2023

Other countries are more obsessed with true crime and have been so for much longer. When I moved to the US in the 90's I couldn't find any true crime shows (which I used to teach situational awareness). It was Black women who helped me out by giving me episodes of Dateline on VHS — الكسندرا ميراي (@LexiAlex) July 19, 2023

My friends from different places are all obsessed with it but I wonder how much of that is permutation of American culture and or self selection of people who work in humanitarian and human rights which then begs additional questions. — Vanessa Parra (@ParraV) July 19, 2023

America isn’t fascinated with all violent crimes equally. Certain types of crimes and victims get to be done ad nauseam for outlandish profit and popularity, while other types of crime get buried — literally.

Advertisement

This brings me back to Tulsa, where I’m thinking about the stories of the men and women who were killed during the massacre. I’m like, isn’t this true crime?

There is still so much mystery around what happened during the massacre, and there is still no sense of justice. For decades, the city of Tulsa and the State of Oklahoma tried to cover up what happened. Even to this day, Oklahoma officials, such as State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, have tried to say that the massacre wasn’t about race.

Ryan Walters just said he wants the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre to be taught in public schools but objects to the teaching that the event happened “because of the color of people’s skin.” pic.twitter.com/Jy3FNqxzjw — 🔥Brianna Bailey🔥 (@briOKC) July 6, 2023

(After a day of being criticized, Walters said his words had been “twisted” and acknowledged that the “events on that day were racist, evil and it is inexcusable.”)

More broadly, when Black people discuss historical crimes against them that are race-motivated, it goes in the “race” and “social justice” box, but not the “true crime” section. Maybe it should!

Advertisement

Just thinking out loud here: Maybe for those of us who are interested in the crimes of history that involve anti-Blackness and race, maybe that’s a way to get around the manufactured fights over CRT and state-sponsored educational whitewashing. We should just say we are historical crime enthusiasts. So run us that podcast and Netflix money!

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

Gift this article Gift Article