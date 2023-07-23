The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A third party is needed that works through the issues

July 23, 2023 at 2:44 p.m. EDT
An empty voting booth inside a polling station at Frederick Douglass Academy during the Michigan primary in Detroit on Aug. 4, 2020. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

I would like to see a third party only because the Republican and Democratic parties resemble the Hatfields and the McCoys. An April report on Gallup polling found that a record 49 percent of Americans see themselves as politically independent — nearly the same as the two parties put together.

Now is the time. I would name the party One America to signify the necessity for unity and compromise on the issues through respectful, civil debate. We must end the vitriol that has caused such derision, pitting neighbor against neighbor — and wariness at the Thanksgiving table. We can do this if we try.

Phil Serpico, New York

