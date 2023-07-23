I would like to see a third party only because the Republican and Democratic parties resemble the Hatfields and the McCoys. An April report on Gallup polling found that a record 49 percent of Americans see themselves as politically independent — nearly the same as the two parties put together.

Now is the time. I would name the party One America to signify the necessity for unity and compromise on the issues through respectful, civil debate. We must end the vitriol that has caused such derision, pitting neighbor against neighbor — and wariness at the Thanksgiving table. We can do this if we try.