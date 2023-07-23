What a pleasure it was to read Garry Trudeau’s July 18 Tuesday Opinion essay, “The best PTSD treatment you’ve never heard of.”
RTM makes use of the “fast phobia cure” of NLP, more formally known as visual-kinesthetic dissociation. As a hypnotherapist and NLP practitioner, I utilize this method along with other interventions to resolve my clients’ traumas and, in particular, driving phobias (freeways, tunnels, bridges). I can vouch for the methodology’s efficacy and relative quickness, without re-traumatization or the use of drugs.
I hope Mr. Trudeau’s essay will help the “demonstrably successful trauma treatment … to become standard practice.”
Donald Pelles, Silver Spring