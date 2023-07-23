I attended a training in August 2013 called “Resolving PTSD,” presented by Steve Andreas, the beloved publisher, developer and trainer of NLP (neuro-linguistic programming). Frank Bourke, the originator of RTM (Reconsolidation of Traumatic Memories) — who figures prominently in Mr. Trudeau’s essay — was also at the training, which covered the same methodologies used in RTM and other therapies. (I was a subject in one of Andreas’s demonstrations.)

RTM makes use of the “fast phobia cure” of NLP, more formally known as visual-kinesthetic dissociation. As a hypnotherapist and NLP practitioner, I utilize this method along with other interventions to resolve my clients’ traumas and, in particular, driving phobias (freeways, tunnels, bridges). I can vouch for the methodology’s efficacy and relative quickness, without re-traumatization or the use of drugs.