Gary Abernathy continues to try to have it both ways. In his July 19 op-ed, “I thought the Republican Party would abandon Trump. I was wrong.,” he claimed to understand that supporting former president Donald Trump is wrong given his election results denialism and the events of Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Abernathy also justified supporting Mr. Trump because of his “impressive” accomplishments while in office, and because of his appeal to a mostly White, elderly and non-college-educated base because they are patriotic, religious and victims of “abandonment.”

Mr. Abernathy dismissed the obvious corruption, dishonesty and overt racism that Mr. Trump has demonstrated time and time again, and implied that his supporters are not motivated, in large part, by fear of loss of status and loss of power — as well as racism and ignorance of reality. Finally, empathizing with those supporters because they feel that the process of the rule of law that has resulted in Mr. Trump’s indictments is evidence of a “corrupt bureaucracy aligned against him” tells you a lot about Mr. Abernathy’s own feelings.

John Butler, Silver Spring

While Gary Abernathy acknowledged it was disturbing and heartbreaking, I was bothered by his use of the word “endearing.” Endearing is not a word you should use to describe a group of people who are devoted to a man who appears to have attempted a coup to overthrow our democracy while putting his feet up to watch it unfold on television. President Donald Trump allowed events to go on for two hours. People died and our nation sat in horror as we watched. Those working in the Capitol that day were fearful for their lives. Our democracy was endangered.

“Endearing” means to arouse feelings of affection and admiration. There is nothing affectionate or admirable about people who are still supporting the former president.

Claudine Browand, Alexandria

