Dan Steinberg’s July 20 Sports column, “After Snyder destroyed it, maybe franchise can heal,” was brilliant and brought me to tears.
In 1999, something akin to a fatal illness started to ever so slowly eat away at the body of fandom — and the heart of the Washington region. There seemed to be no cure, and if a cure has finally been found in the removal of Daniel Snyder, it has likely come too late. I tried to believe over the years, but there came a point at which reality took over wishful thinking.
I will hold dear the wonderful memories I have of those glory days. I was privileged to have gone to playoff games and two Super Bowls — and to have hung out in the owner’s box; I would have been equally thrilled to be in the nosebleed section on a subzero day. Game day was always a blast, whether at home alone, at a gathering of fellow fans or at the stadium. Hail to our team!
Claire Tieder, Charlottesville