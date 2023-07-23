A fan of Washington’s awesome team from my early teens (starting in 1959), I remember well, and fondly, the excitement, pride and camaraderie that Mr. Steinberg so accurately described. His descriptions brought it all back: the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. We, the fans, got through it all together.

In 1999, something akin to a fatal illness started to ever so slowly eat away at the body of fandom — and the heart of the Washington region. There seemed to be no cure, and if a cure has finally been found in the removal of Daniel Snyder, it has likely come too late. I tried to believe over the years, but there came a point at which reality took over wishful thinking.