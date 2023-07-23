The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Rekindling Washington football memories

July 23, 2023 at 2:42 p.m. EDT
Daniel Snyder in October at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Dan Steinberg’s July 20 Sports column, “After Snyder destroyed it, maybe franchise can heal,” was brilliant and brought me to tears.

A fan of Washington’s awesome team from my early teens (starting in 1959), I remember well, and fondly, the excitement, pride and camaraderie that Mr. Steinberg so accurately described. His descriptions brought it all back: the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. We, the fans, got through it all together.

In 1999, something akin to a fatal illness started to ever so slowly eat away at the body of fandom — and the heart of the Washington region. There seemed to be no cure, and if a cure has finally been found in the removal of Daniel Snyder, it has likely come too late. I tried to believe over the years, but there came a point at which reality took over wishful thinking.

I will hold dear the wonderful memories I have of those glory days. I was privileged to have gone to playoff games and two Super Bowls — and to have hung out in the owner’s box; I would have been equally thrilled to be in the nosebleed section on a subzero day. Game day was always a blast, whether at home alone, at a gathering of fellow fans or at the stadium. Hail to our team!

Claire Tieder, Charlottesville

