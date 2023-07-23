The real mistake made at Wimbledon was allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete after they were barred in 2022. It is obscene to complain about the unfairness of banning tennis players while Ukrainian men, women and children are dying. Athletes represent their country and, when they are successful, their success is touted by their respective governments. Banning Russian and Belarusian athletes is a highly visible way of bringing the cost of the war to the Russian and Belarusian people. It has an impact that is difficult for a government to keep out of the public eye.