Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I disagree that the batteries used in electric vehicles are getting too big, as contended in the July 20 analysis “Bigger EV batteries are overkill — for most Americans and the planet.” The purpose of larger batteries is to increase the range an EV can be driven before needing a charge. The article noted that “87 percent of all driving days in the United States” could be satisfied with an EV with a range of 73 miles.

Many, if not most, Americans take long road trips from time to time, and their vehicles must be suitable for such trips, no matter how infrequent. This is akin to the capacity needed by an electric utility for peak loads. Though demand on most days might be moderate, the power company must have enough capacity to meet demand on extremely hot days, when everyone is running their air conditioners.

The need for larger batteries and more range is especially compelling for luxury EVs, such as the $140,000 Lucid Air Grand Touring, criticized for having a big battery providing a “whopping 516-mile range.” Who would pay that much for a car that could not be used for a road trip?

Long-range batteries have become essential, given the poor state of charging capacity and the amount of time needed to charge an EV. So, even with a long-range EV, a road trip can be a hassle. With a short-range EV, such a trip would be all but impossible.

Bob Benna, Potomac

Gift this article Gift Article