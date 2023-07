Yes, the senator disagrees with taxpayer money being used to fund travel for abortions, a change that came about in October via a memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The larger issue here is one of supreme importance: Who has the authority to make such a change? The Constitution vests all legislative powers in Congress, not the defense secretary. If the Biden administration wants to fund abortion or abortion-related travel, it should work to get Congress to change the policy, especially because 10 U.S. Code 1093, the law that prevents such expenditures, has been in place since 1984.