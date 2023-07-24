The July 17 front-page article “In Texas, a deadly heat with no breaks” shone a critical light on the need for more legal protections for those working in extreme heat. It overlooked, however, important legal protections already in place.
Pregnant people, who, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are more likely to get heat-related illnesses, also have new nationwide protections. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to provide accommodations for limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions. Examples might include extra breaks to rest in the shade or drink water or a temporary transfer to an indoor position. Too many workers are still unaware of their rights. We must continue to educate workers while pushing for heat standards and a nationwide sick-time law.
Sarah Brafman, Washington
The writer is national policy director at A Better Balance.