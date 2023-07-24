The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Workers have some protections from laboring in extreme heat

July 24, 2023 at 3:48 p.m. EDT
Jose Arrechiga installs solar panels on a roof in extreme heat on July 19 in Pasadena, Calif. (Damian Dovarganes/AP)

The July 17 front-page article “In Texas, a deadly heat with no breaks” shone a critical light on the need for more legal protections for those working in extreme heat. It overlooked, however, important legal protections already in place.

For instance, 15 states and D.C. have paid sick-time laws allowing workers to take time off for illness or preventive care, including if they feel sick related to heat or air quality. Three states have laws that allow paid leave for any reason. Colorado’s and Minnesota’s laws will soon allow workers to take paid time off to care for a family member whose school or day care is closed for inclement weather, and many states allow use of sick time when an employee’s workplace or their child’s school is closed for a public health emergency, which can include dangerous heat.

Pregnant people, who, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are more likely to get heat-related illnesses, also have new nationwide protections. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act requires employers to provide accommodations for limitations related to pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions. Examples might include extra breaks to rest in the shade or drink water or a temporary transfer to an indoor position. Too many workers are still unaware of their rights. We must continue to educate workers while pushing for heat standards and a nationwide sick-time law.

Sarah Brafman, Washington

The writer is national policy director at A Better Balance.

