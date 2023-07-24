The July 17 front-page article “ In Texas, a deadly heat with no breaks ” shone a critical light on the need for more legal protections for those working in extreme heat. It overlooked, however, important legal protections already in place.

For instance, 15 states and D.C. have paid sick-time laws allowing workers to take time off for illness or preventive care, including if they feel sick related to heat or air quality. Three states have laws that allow paid leave for any reason. Colorado’s and Minnesota’s laws will soon allow workers to take paid time off to care for a family member whose school or day care is closed for inclement weather, and many states allow use of sick time when an employee’s workplace or their child’s school is closed for a public health emergency, which can include dangerous heat.