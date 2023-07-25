Arlington’s success in proportional ranked-choice voting must be made permanent.
The two leading County Board candidates in the first round combined to win about 48 percent of the vote but did not get both seats. The majority of voters chose another candidate through a series of instant runoffs. The board supervisors (all Democrats) balked on using proportional RCV again in November, because they, like all monopolies, might not want to give the independent or Republican candidates an opportunity to gain a seat with 33.3 percent of the vote plus 1. Both Democratic county board candidates are strong supporters of proportional ranked-choice voting and are confident they would win again under those election rules.
The entire country should enact ranked-choice voting. With multiseat RCV, majorities that initially split their vote among many candidates and large minorities will get representation. Arlington County’s success should be noted, and RCV should be used for all single- and multiseat elections.
Michael Beer, Arlington
The writer was a member of the Taskforce in Government and Election Reform commission of the Arlington County Civic Federation.