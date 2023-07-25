The proportional ranked-choice voting (RCV) election in Arlington was a big success, as reported in the July 15 Metro article “ Arlington may pause ranked voting pilot .” The County Board Democratic primary election had no negative campaigning despite contentious zoning issues , in contrast to the sheriff’s and commonwealth’s attorney races, which were antagonistic under the old first-past-the-post voting system.

The two leading County Board candidates in the first round combined to win about 48 percent of the vote but did not get both seats. The majority of voters chose another candidate through a series of instant runoffs. The board supervisors (all Democrats) balked on using proportional RCV again in November, because they, like all monopolies, might not want to give the independent or Republican candidates an opportunity to gain a seat with 33.3 percent of the vote plus 1. Both Democratic county board candidates are strong supporters of proportional ranked-choice voting and are confident they would win again under those election rules.