Opinion Biden’s ‘temporary’ asylum ban should be ended immediately

July 25, 2023 at 3:23 p.m. EDT
A migrant family from Venezuela walks on July 1 to a bus terminal in Brownsville, Tex., shortly after being admitted into the United States to seek asylum. (Meridith Kohut for The Washington Post)

The July 16 editorial “Give Mr. Biden’s border policy a chance” reflected a fundamental lack of understanding of the new Biden administration asylum rule it touts.

Since the rule was issued in May, Human Rights First researchers have interviewed more than 300 people waiting to seek asylum in Mexico. Overwhelmingly, they were unaware of the rule and its consequences. In our reports and joint reports, we found that the new rule leaves vulnerable people waiting in places where they are targets of kidnapping and violent assaults, rigs screenings against people seeking asylum and deports many without meaningful access to counsel and despite potential eligibility for asylum under U.S. law.

Decreases in irregular border crossings since Title 42 ended in May are, if anything, a confirmation that the President Donald Trump-initiated Title 42 policy, which spurred crossings and prevented many from seeking asylum at ports of entry, was a migration management failure and humanitarian fiasco.

Opposition to President Biden’s new asylum rule, which will indeed bar many from asylum despite their eligibility, has been strong. That opposition includes the U.N. refugee agency, faith-based organizations and leaders, major unions, LGBTQ+ groups, asylum adjudicators, Holocaust survivors and members of the president’s party.

A federal judge’s July 25 decision concluding the policy is unlawful is a wake-up call. The Biden administration should end this “temporary” policy now, rather than continuing to pursue an unjust and inhumane policy that inflicts human suffering and tramples on refugee law and due process.

Eleanor Acer, New York

The writer is senior director for refugee protection at Human Rights First.

