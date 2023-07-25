The July 16 editorial “Give Mr. Biden’s border policy a chance” reflected a fundamental lack of understanding of the new Biden administration asylum rule it touts.
Decreases in irregular border crossings since Title 42 ended in May are, if anything, a confirmation that the President Donald Trump-initiated Title 42 policy, which spurred crossings and prevented many from seeking asylum at ports of entry, was a migration management failure and humanitarian fiasco.
Opposition to President Biden’s new asylum rule, which will indeed bar many from asylum despite their eligibility, has been strong. That opposition includes the U.N. refugee agency, faith-based organizations and leaders, major unions, LGBTQ+ groups, asylum adjudicators, Holocaust survivors and members of the president’s party.
A federal judge’s July 25 decision concluding the policy is unlawful is a wake-up call. The Biden administration should end this “temporary” policy now, rather than continuing to pursue an unjust and inhumane policy that inflicts human suffering and tramples on refugee law and due process.
Eleanor Acer, New York
The writer is senior director for refugee protection at Human Rights First.