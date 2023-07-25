Since the rule was issued in May, Human Rights First researchers have interviewed more than 300 people waiting to seek asylum in Mexico. Overwhelmingly, they were unaware of the rule and its consequences. In our reports and joint reports, we found that the new rule leaves vulnerable people waiting in places where they are targets of kidnapping and violent assaults, rigs screenings against people seeking asylum and deports many without meaningful access to counsel and despite potential eligibility for asylum under U.S. law.