It was refreshing to read George F. Will’s acknowledgment in his July 20 op-ed, “Progressive gloom ignores marvelous progress,” that progressives have had some success in making the world a better place. He was right to imply that progressives should celebrate their successes more than they do. Their satisfaction would be temporary, but their success vindicates their fundamental assumption that society is capable of improving itself by diligent, deliberate and collective application of human intelligence and energy.
Progressives are not gloomy pessimists. Moral progress and social progress are harder to achieve than technological advances and economic growth, but progressives are optimists in their assessments of human nature, human intelligence and human possibilities.
It is conservatives who are more often the pessimists, skeptical of human nature, dismissing progressives as hopelessly naive utopians perpetually dissatisfied with the status quo. Yes, progressives are constantly aware that more work needs to be done. But Mr. Will misread this awareness and dissatisfaction as pessimism.
Progressives believe that we can plan and strive for a better future, often through the mechanism of a government organized to promote the general welfare. Mr. Will contradicted himself by continuing to deny the human capacity to do this.
Michael P. Bacon, Westbrook, Maine