It was refreshing to read George F. Will’s acknowledgment in his July 20 op-ed, “Progressive gloom ignores marvelous progress,” that progressives have had some success in making the world a better place. He was right to imply that progressives should celebrate their successes more than they do. Their satisfaction would be temporary, but their success vindicates their fundamental assumption that society is capable of improving itself by diligent, deliberate and collective application of human intelligence and energy.