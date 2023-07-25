Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In targeting how public schools teach about race, some Republican lawmakers seem determined to downplay or ignore the tribulations suffered by Black Americans throughout our nation’s history. Why? Is it because they fear that by acquiring such information, the next generation of White Americans might gain a fuller understanding of why racial equality has yet to be achieved, as well as why remedies such as affirmative action and reparations for descendants of enslaved people are not so unreasonable?

As a conservative on most issues, I seldom agree with much of what Vice President Harris says. But when she traveled to Florida last week to criticize the state’s new education guidelines on race, I found myself nodding along. “Let us not be seduced into believing that somehow we will be better if we forget,” she said. “We will be better if we remember. We will be stronger if we remember.”

I also appreciated the sentiments of Florida state Sen. Bobby Powell (D), who is Black, and who said, “The full measure of African American history is not a handpicked Rosa Parks here and a Martin Luther King Jr. there. It is the sweeping collection of stories spanning several centuries, the lessons of cruelty and inhumanity interwoven in the determination of a people to live and breathe free. It is as much Florida’s story as the nation’s story, and it needs to be fully told.”

In response to his critics, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tweeted, “Democrats like Kamala Harris have to lie about Florida’s educational standards to cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students and pushing sexual topics onto children.” If Harris was lying, DeSantis avoided detailing how.

Particularly outrageous within the Florida curriculum are standards that suggest there was some benefit to slavery. Guidelines include instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” I thought the absurd “slavery was actually good for them” chestnut had been abandoned long ago. Apparently not.

I’m bewildered about why some on the right think too much knowledge is a dangerous thing, a fear demonstrated not only by restricting teaching about race but also through challenging or outright banning books in school and public libraries on any variety of topics, including many literary classics. While it’s true that the left too often wants to turn schools into laboratories for progressive ideology, expanding thoughts and ideas is always preferable to restricting them — something progressives should remember when they suggest clamping down on conservative voices on social media or barring right-leaning speakers from speaking on college campuses.

Rather than banning reading material advocated by the left, the right should insist on adding more books promoting conservative viewpoints. If that means building bigger libraries to accommodate the widest array of philosophies and opinions, everybody wins.

What Republicans seem to fear is that if public schools fully teach the horrors of slavery, the inequities of Jim Crow and the effects that linger today through disparities in economic and political clout, then 21st-century White Americans might somehow feel culpable. As the Miami Herald reported in its coverage of Harris’s visit, “at DeSantis’ behest, the Legislature has prohibited instruction that could make students feel responsibility or guilt about the past actions of other members of their race.”

But the facts are sufficient to assuage guilt. While a minority of White people in the United States were enslavers, a much larger number were on the side that ensured the end of the terrible practice. Along with 210,000 African American soldiers who fought in the Civil War and 40,000 who died, roughly 2 million White soldiers fought and more than 300,000 died in support of emancipation — a point that should also be emphasized in classrooms.

Way back when I was in public school, I recall learning that the Civil War was fought “over slavery,” but not much else. Maybe if kids like me in largely White rural schools had learned more about the day-to-day horrors of human enslavement and its generational impact, there might be more widespread empathy. I was fortunate to come across on my own books such as “Go Up for Glory,” basketball great Bill Russell’s memoir, which gave me some much-needed insight. Thankfully, it wasn’t on a banned-book list.

To be sure, more progress has been made on racial equality than many on the left admit. But it’s comical to watch Republicans celebrate incremental upticks in backing from African American voters as a sign that the conservative message is breaking through. They should stop kidding themselves.

Meanwhile, as the GOP tries to minimize teaching Black history, President Biden has announced a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teenager brutally murdered in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a White woman. Maybe Republicans could think of some similarly meaningful ways to acknowledge Black contributions and sacrifices instead of listing all the happy things enslaved people got to do and learn.

