Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

My interest in the federal sentencing guidelines goes back more than 40 years, and I consider it a worthwhile expenditure of time, because the system embodies a sincere struggle by Congress and the courts to make real the promise of equal justice under the law. Judge George MacKinnon, one of two members of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for whom I clerked, was the first chairman of the U.S. Sentencing Commission. Even after the Supreme Court removed the “mandatory” character from the guidelines in a 2005 opinion, the framework remains extremely relevant to all sentencing decisions — though plea agreements entered into between federal prosecutors and defendants are beyond their reach.

Mostly. On rare occasions, a federal judge charged with reviewing a plea agreement will reject the terms of the agreement. In a number of such cases, the disparity between the guidelines and the agreed punishment is so great that it catalyzes the decision. The terms must pass the judicial sniff test.

Hunter Biden’s doozy of a plea deal over tax and gun charges is ripe for rejection.

Advertisement

If U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika of Delaware needs a role model for judicial independence when she handles the Biden deal, she might look to Judge Emmett Sullivan’s action not long ago in the case against Trump-era national security adviser Michael Flynn. Sullivan tossed out an agreement by then-Attorney General William P. Barr and the Justice Department to drop its prosecution in an extraordinary circus soon short-circuited by a pardon for Flynn from President Donald Trump. A judge should respect the judgment of prosecutors, but the gavel is not a rubber stamp.

Biden’s checkered life is not on the docket in Delaware. His proposed plea bargain is. Extraordinarily lenient, the deal — if blessed by Noreika — ought to earn a significant bonus to Biden’s lawyers. U.S. Attorney David Weiss recommends probation for “failure to pay taxes,” two misdemeanor counts, related to income that President Biden’s son received in 2017 and 2018, plus pretrial diversion to deal with the gun charge. “He will likely avoid jail time if Noreika signs off on the deal,” ABC News concluded.

Put aside various charges that prosecutors might have filed but instead bargained away. Feeding just the charges before the court into the sentencing guidelines produces a prison term of at least two years and three months. The guidelines take a dim view of tax-fraud cases: “The criminal tax laws are designed to protect the public interest in preserving the integrity of the nation’s tax system,” the commission has explained. “Criminal tax prosecutions serve to punish the violator and promote respect for the tax laws. Because of the limited number of tax prosecutions relative to the estimated incidence of such violations, deterring others from violating the tax laws is a primary consideration.”

Advertisement

Two whistleblowers testified in Congress last week that the IRS recommended — and the Justice Department’s Tax Division concurred — that Hunter Biden be charged with felonies in connection with tax years 2014, 2018 and 2019. By my calculations, the guidelines peg such behavior at Offense Level 18 (i.e., damages greater than $250,000 but less than $550,000) and recommended imprisonment of 27 to 33 months). Instead, Biden is dealing with misdemeanor tax violations that carry a potential imprisonment up to 1 year and a fine not to exceed $25,000. So the president’s son has already been the beneficiary of considerable lenience.

Bargaining away even token jail time on the tax charges goes beyond lenience into outright unfairness, as does putting the gun charge out of the judge’s review if she accepts the proposal. Thus, if Noreika signs off on this odoriferous deal, the result will undercut the very promise of equal justice that sentencing guidelines were created to safeguard. It is well-settled that a judge is not to second-guess prosecutorial discretion except under unusual circumstances. But Noreika, like the judge in the Flynn proceedings, is not a potted plant. At a minimum, she should summon Attorney General Merrick Garland or another senior Justice Department official to explain how this agreement is conceivably in the public interest. Even better would be to send the parties back to the negotiating table to reach an agreement that won’t cause even “sweetheart deals” to blush.

Gift this article Gift Article