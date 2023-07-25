Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Democratic Party and the broader left need to forcefully defend the idea that immigration is good for the United States. Otherwise, conservatives will keep winning on this issue — pushing policy to the right and bludgeoning Democrats electorally whenever immigration is in the news. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Right now, the right is unified and confident on immigration policy, while the left is divided and nervous. Prominent conservative politicians, activists and media figures say the United States is facing an “invasion” of people trying to enter the country. If those people are allowed in, according to these conservatives, they will get welfare money and other benefits that should go to Americans already here, will refuse to assimilate into U.S. society and will commit crimes.

Advertisement

Many center-left Democratic officials and pundits believe that Hillary Clinton lost in 2016 and Joe Biden barely won in 2020 because the party is too far to the left on issues of race and identity, including immigration. (In reality, being politically left on these issues isn’t the only or most significant of the Democrats’ problems.) At the same time, Democratic politicians and liberal activists spent 2017 to 2020 attacking President Donald Trump as cruel and racist in his treatment of immigrants.

Follow this author Perry Bacon Jr. 's opinions Follow

The Biden approach is flawed on multiple fronts. The administration’s rules on applying for asylum are overly strict and are likely denying access to the United States to people who have legitimate grounds to be here. These policies have created an intraparty fissure, with progressives and even some more centrist figures slamming Biden as overly harsh, while more conservative Democrats such as Rep. Henry Cuellar (Tex.) echo Republican talking points and say the administration has not been restrictive enough. Voters are more dissatisfied with Biden on immigration than most other issues, according to polls.

Advertisement

The problem is that Biden and the broader Democratic Party’s approach to immigration is largely defensive. The Democrats are (in theory at least) against Trump-style immigration policies and rhetoric. At the same time, they are against being portrayed by Republicans and Fox News as too immigrant-friendly. And neither senior Democratic officials nor those on the broader left are articulating a clear vision of immigration policy to contrast with the right.

Democrats and others on the left must start asserting directly the virtues of immigration and immigrants, as the Roosevelt Institute’s Deepak Bhargava and Rich Stolz argued in a detailed essay last year. There are several reasons for this.

First and most important, morality. The United States, at its best, has been a place where people who faced violence, discrimination, poverty and other forms of deprivation sought refuge. That’s a legacy we should be proud of and return to.

Advertisement

Second, national identity and pride. The United States’ current immigration posture is one of fear. We seem to be saying that our native-born workers can’t compete with immigrants; our communities can’t integrate new people; and our citizens, a huge percentage of whom are the descendants of European immigrants, won’t welcome darker-skinned people.

The United States should express confidence that it can accept immigrants and be a stronger nation, as it has in the past and as Germany did a few years ago in taking in hundreds of thousands of refugees from Syria.

Advertisement

“We draw our people — our strength — from every country and every corner of the world. And by doing so we continuously renew and enrich our nation,” President Ronald Reagan said in his final speech before leaving office.

Third, there is the economic case for immigration. No, not the demeaning and false arguments that Americans are too lazy to do certain jobs (agriculture) and too dumb for others (high tech.) The real argument is that the United States has an aging population of people going into retirement and needs more people to fill a whole range of jobs.

Fourth, there is an important rhetorical case for the left to be firmly pro-immigration. Right-wing parties and authoritarian leaders both in the United States and abroad are loud and proud about their anti-immigration stances. Instead of contesting the right, center-left parties in both the United States and Europe often adopt conservative-lite policies and rhetoric on immigration (as Biden is doing now).

Advertisement

Hearing no counter-message, voters shift to the right on immigration, thereby convincing left and center-left politicians that they need to propose even more conservative policies on the issue. It’s a terrible cycle that will end only if left-leaning politicians start affirmatively defending immigration.

“The dilemma now is that we have one pole of debate — how to restrict immigration. Mainstream Democrats are offering a ‘kindler, gentler’ version of it. That’s not good politically, economically or morally. We need an alternative vision that is hopeful and connected to a positive sense of the future, rather than one of walls and moats rooted in fear and a sense of national decline,” Bhargava told me.

I’m pretty sure Biden and other Democrats agree with at least the first three of these arguments for being more pro-immigration. The reason the party is adopting immigration restrictions and not strongly defending the benefits of immigration is electoral politics. To keep the White House, Democrats have to win states such as Wisconsin that have few immigrants and very high percentages of White voters. There is some evidence that in 2016 the heightened focus from Trump and the news media on both immigration and the growing Latino population in the United States moved White voters in states such as Wisconsin to vote Republican.

Advertisement

It’s obvious that the 2016 election was about more than just immigration policy. (Voters had not yet experienced Trump as president, didn’t like Clinton and rarely have put the same party in the White House for three terms in a row.) And now, seven years later, there is a fifth case for the Democrats to be pro-immigration — it could help them win elections. The Democrats’ successes in the 2018, 2020 and 2022 elections came from increased turnout from left-leaning voters, particularly young people, and onetime Republicans flipping to the Democrats because they were offended by the intolerant and, at times, racist behavior of Trump and his allies.

Like abortion, voting rights, election denialism, book bans and LGBTQ+ rights, immigration is an issue on which Democrats can offer reasonable, patriotic, positive, racially inclusive positions that are currently held by many Republican voters — and were once held by many GOP politicians. Democrats can argue that the Republican positions, such as dumping immigrants in places they have never lived before, are extreme and rooted in bigotry.

So instead of allowing conservatives to dominate the immigration conversation, left-leaning politicians and activists, including Biden, should defend immigrants and immigration. I am not calling for the president to show up in Wisconsin in October 2024 and pledge that several million refugees will be moved to the state if he gets a second term. I am suggesting that he and other Democrats find ways to highlight immigrants who are contributing to the United States in the way that Reagan described and to attack the most radical rhetoric and policies coming from Republicans.

Advertisement

Describing the United States as a “nation of immigrants” ignores the Indigenous people who were already here, the Africans who were brought here involuntarily and the many restrictions this country has had on immigration throughout its history. But America’s center-left majority, which constantly touts its tolerance and appreciation for diversity, should make clear that the United States in 2023 values immigrants.

Gift this article Gift Article