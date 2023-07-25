Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 75th anniversary of the desegregation of the military this week will be a proud and solemn moment. But to me, the commemoration will be incomplete if it does not also include a formal apology to all those servicemen and women of color who served their country under onerous segregation codes in World War I, World War II and Korea.

We are not talking about a small number of people. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, more than 1 million Black servicemen and women were among the 16 million Americans who joined the military.

My father was one of them. He joined the Navy in 1943 as a teenager and was immediately sent from his hometown of Birmingham, Ala., to Camp Robert Smalls, at the Great Lakes Naval Station in Illinois. Many of Camp Smalls enlistees, like my father, were immediately designated to serve as cooks and stewards. Instead of guns and helmets, they served their country by wearing aprons and wielding spatulas.

My father was part of a generation of Black, Brown, Asian and Native Americans fighting a war on multiple fronts — facing not only our enemies overseas but also racism at home and in their ranks. Though in uniform, they were marginalized and stripped of their dignity in a military that was still segregated by race. A formal apology by the Defense Department and even the president would go a long way toward restoring honor that was taken from them, while also admitting to the oppressive segregation codes that kept the U.S. armed forces from being all they could be.

During the era of strict segregation in the armed forces, many if not most Black enlistees were assigned to noncombat roles, digging ditches, driving trucks, building bridges or working the docks. Even those fortunate enough to be promoted to gunner’s mate or mechanic didn’t receive equal pay or equal treatment. As I researched my father’s military history 15 years ago when I wrote my family memoir, “The Grace of Silence,” I learned that historians routinely concluded that service members of color were the “collective backbone” of the WWII war effort.

And yet Black vets faced bias and extreme violence in the United States. Throughout 1946 after the war, Black vets were beaten, burned, castrated and lynched — often when trying to register to vote. My own father was shot in the leg by a Birmingham police officer in February 1946 when he tried to enter a Black-owned building where returning veterans were studying the Constitution so they could pass poll tests designed to keep Black Americans from casting votes. In South Carolina, a Black serviceman was pulled off a bus while wearing his uniform and beaten so badly that he was blinded in both eyes. The blinding of Isaac Woodard was the case that swayed President Harry S. Truman to step up efforts to end segregation in the military and federal government.

Meanwhile, a small number of military commanders were looking ahead, concerned that discrimination against people of color in the military could hobble U.S. readiness in future conflicts. The Navy issued a document in 1945 called the Guide to Command of Negro Naval Personnel. It’s a cringeworthy document by today’s standards. There are sections titled “Negroes eager to Learn” and “Handicaps Are Being Overcome.” Nonetheless, there is a passage that still resonates under the heading “Racial Theories Waste Manpower.” Here it is:

“In modern total warfare any avoidable waste of manpower can only be viewed as material aid to the enemy. Restriction, because of racial theories, of the contribution of any individual to the war effort is a serious waste of human resources.”

In the end, it took six years to desegregate the military, and Truman had to pressure top military leaders to fully follow his orders. Truman’s action did nothing, by the way, to correct the way the 1944 GI Bill — formally called the “Servicemen’s Readjustment Act” — had been structured by Southern lawmakers to lock out 1.2 million Black Americans who served during WWII but were largely unable to take advantage of the low-cost loans, college tuition and job training promised in the measure. For example, in Mississippi, where half the population was Black, only two of the more than 3,000 home loans guaranteed by the agency known then Veterans Administration went to Black borrowers

So, apologies are in order and the United States is overdue in making them. In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a formal apology last summer for the anti-Black racism a segregated construction unit faced during and after the First World War.

I know full well that some will say that the military should not be in the business of issuing apologies. But I see it another way. Only the truly strong can look squarely at their history and acknowledge the triumphs and the missteps. And while the U.S. military is a model of equal opportunity with diversity throughout the ranks, the top leadership is still largely White and male.

The WWI veterans are gone now; so are the vast majority of WWII and Korean vets. My own father died more than 30 years ago and barely talked about his military service, though he kept his medals in his top dresser drawer, which was lined with burgundy felt. They were stacked up neatly along with the rows of the “I voted” stickers he got when he cast a ballot.

I wish he had lived long enough to witness Lloyd Austin, the first Black secretary of defense, leading a military that was once so deeply segregated. As we commemorate the end of formal segregation in the ranks, I hope the government will find a way to honor and apologize to the service members who fought against the evils of tyranny in the war effort but could not escape the evils of inequality back home.

