Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Elon Musk buys Twitter, a major tech company, turns it into a cesspool of disinformation and hate speech, lays off thousands of employees and loses more than two-thirds of the company’s value. You might say this demonstrates the waste, inequities and inefficiencies of capitalism. Certainly, for the employees, it has been an unmitigated disaster. But it is also evidence of the vitality and creative destruction that makes the U.S. economy the envy of the world.

Before we get to Musk’s wipeout, let’s look at the economic environment in which the billionaire has failed so spectacularly. The U.S. economy has recovered faster with lower inflation than any other industrialized country. You can (and should) credit both the Federal Reserve and the Biden administration’s investment in key, forward-looking industries. In less than a year, the Associated Press reported, the Inflation Reduction Act jump-started “investment in a massive buildout of battery and EV manufacturing across the states. Nearly 80 major clean energy manufacturing facilities have been announced, an investment equal to the previous seven years combined, according to the American Clean Power Association.”

However, without a flexible and fluid workforce, capital markets, and a stable political system — all preconditions for successful capitalism — the recovery would not have been as robust and speedy as it has been. The numbers are clear: Private investment and hiring have followed public investment. A recent report from the National Economic Council pointed out, “Since the President took office, companies have announced over $500 billion in investments in the United States, including over $200 billion in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing and nearly $225 billion in clean energy, electric vehicle, and battery investments.” The lag in manufacturing that politicians bemoaned for years has turned around. “Inflation-adjusted spending on manufacturing construction overall has increased by nearly 100 percent since the end of 2021. After years of flat investment in manufacturing construction in the United States, trends are moving in a different direction.”

Advertisement

With regard to green technology, the NEC found that, since President Biden took office, “private companies have been mobilized to invest in American manufacturing capacity for an industry that barely existed two years ago. At least six companies have announced plans to build their first U.S. manufacturing plants for EV chargers.”

And here’s the kicker: More than 10½ million businesses have started up in 2021 and 2022. That alone accounts for 3 million new jobs.

Follow this author Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow

So what does all this have to do with Musk? Capitalism imposes a discipline on businesses. You run a great company, keep valuable employees productive and please customers? You grow and make money. You create havoc, fire the people who were responsible for your success and annoy customers? You lose. Those employees, especially high-tech workers with skills in high demand, will find new jobs in a robust capitalist system. (It’s why our job growth continues despite tech layoffs.)

Advertisement

And if you really mess up, making your product the subject of ridicule, anger and outrage, a competitor will come along to take your customers. In the case of Twitter (or “X”), smaller social media platforms popped up, but they couldn’t quite get a toehold. Facebook-parent Meta then came along with Threads. It didn’t have all the features users wanted, so Threads began adding them. Tens of millions of users signed up, but many have dropped off. To keep and grow its audience, it will have to innovate and improve.

There simply might not be billions of people who want a social platform of this type. And that’s part of capitalism, as well. Products and industries go out of fashion; customers spend their money elsewhere. (Maybe they’ll spend their time doing something other than doom-scrolling.) And the economy continues to grow, create more jobs and generate wealth.

Capitalism is hardly perfect. A humane society requires regulation, tax policies and a legal framework to curb its excesses and to ensure we open opportunities for all. But if so-called Bidenomics is the mix of smart public policy and tempered capitalism, then it might be a model for other economies.

And functional, regulated capitalism means that rotten owners such as Musk are going to fail. That’s not a bad outcome.

Gift this article Gift Article