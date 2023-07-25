Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

You’d probably do better with this argument if some of those enslaved people’s great-great-grandchildren weren’t columnists for major national newspapers. I’m gonna hand this over to Gene Robinson, who will explain better than I could:

“Where to begin? I’ll start with my own family history. One of my great-great-grandfathers, enslaved in Charleston, S.C., was indeed compelled to learn to be a blacksmith. But he had no ability to ‘parlay’ anything, because his time and labor were not his own. They belonged to his enslaver. He belonged to his enslaver.

“To pretend my ancestor was done some sort of favor by being taught a trade ignores the reality of race-based, chattel slavery as practiced in the United States. He was sold like a piece of livestock at least twice that I know of. To say he ‘developed skills,’ as if he had signed up for some sort of apprenticeship program, is appallingly ahistorical. As was true for the millions of other enslaved African Americans, anything he achieved was in spite of his bondage.”

It’s not just Gene who thinks Americans need to learn what actually happened here. Contributing columnist Gary Abernathy makes the case from a different perspective, arguing that conservatives should stop cracking down on the facts. After all, he points out, alongside tens of thousands of Black soldiers, hundreds of thousands of White Americans died fighting to end slavery. Better to teach kids that than try to convince them slavery wasn’t so bad.

Chaser: Columnist Catherine Rampell has a different question for DeSantis: After promoting a successful anti-trans Bud Light boycott, is he really trying to ding its parent company for thereby losing value for the Florida pension fund?

Bye-bye, birdie

While noting the larger shocks that have accompanied Musk’s takeover — the layoffs, the unpaid bills, the replatformed Nazis, the weird niche ads — the Editorial Board offers a plaintive little paean to the spirit of the bird.

“Somehow, despite the greater practical importance of these accumulating shortfalls, the loss of the little blue bird pecks at the heartstrings. The image of the small, chirping creature lent an air of lightness to the platform,” the board writes. The board adds: “At worst, [Twitter’s] users were creating a cacophony. At best, they were listening to each other sing.”

Still, columnist Jen Rubin manages to see the glass as half full: Twitter’s failure under Musk’s disastrous leadership means capitalism is working!

That might not impress people in, say, India, where that much paid parental leave is offered to nearly all women. But in the United States, the only First World country where the paid maternity leave guaranteed by federal law is zero, it’s a big deal — and turning out to be good for us competitively.

In an op-ed, Macaela MacKenzie notes that the U.S. women’s national soccer team, now fighting it out in the Women’s World Cup, is showcasing awesome mothers at work. “A record number of moms were in training camps this spring, with Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz making it onto the final World Cup roster,” MacKenzie writes.

Their success has a larger message: “U.S. Soccer proves to other industries that it’s possible. But perhaps even more important than serving as a blueprint for how to support working parents, the presence of so many high-profile moms at the World Cup can remind employers why they should.”

A bonus: the photos of babies cuddling their soccer-champ moms. Now go root for those women, and their child-free teammates, against the Netherlands tomorrow night.

Less politics

“My father worked in construction / It’s not something for which I’m suited / Oh — what is something for which you are suited? / Getting out of here!” chanted Lou Reed in the song “Smalltown,” an ode to Andy Warhol ditching Pittsburgh for New York City.

Times have changed since Warhol’s flight in 1949, but the recent Jason Aldean single “Try That in a Small Town” has reawakened the old stereotype of small towns, the residents who punish nonconforming behavior and the people who get the heck out. Contributing columnist Brian Broome is proudly among the latter category, and if you are too, he hears you.

It wasn’t just the segregation, he writes, or how his hometown became more uncomfortable as he realized he was gay. “I was different. I thought differently,” Brian writes. He adds: “I knew I had to escape. I wanted to meet different kinds of people, I wanted different experiences, I wanted to learn new things, and none of that was going to happen in a small town in northern Ohio.”

Not all small towns are like that, of course. But Brian’s story and the Aldean song are reminders of why, decades later, the young Warhols of tomorrow are still heading to make a life in the big city.

Smartest, fastest

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

Paid parental leave

Gives even non-soccer teams

The best shot on goal

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns. We’ll see you tomorrow!

