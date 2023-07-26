The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Daniel Snyder’s fine wasn’t enough

July 26, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
Former Washington Commanders football team owner Daniel Snyder. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

Daniel Snyder, former owner of the Washington Commanders football team, got a fine of $60 million for his misdeeds related to the team he just sold for $6 billion [“Investigation finds Commanders hid revenue, Snyder harassed team employee,” front page, July 21]. That’s about 1 percent of the sale price. That is not even a slap on the wrist — maybe a slight tickle with a feather. It is certainly not retributive or restorative justice.

Denis Cotter, Middleburg

