Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Dazzling U.S. precision weapons in the Gulf War 32 years ago encouraged a theory that was dangerous because it was soothing: The era of industrialized wars — those in which the mass manufacturing capacities of the combatant nations would be decisive — had ended. This theory has been slain by a fact: Russia’s war to erase Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression has revealed something astonishing to him — the myriad defects of his conventional armed forces. It has, however, awakened the United States to something alarming: Europe’s largest conflict since World War II has shown that the U.S. defense industrial base, which manufactured the materiel that produced victory in 1945, is inadequate for the world almost eight decades later.

Advertisement

Politico’s Michael Hirsh reports that many components of munitions, planes and ships (including shell casings, fuses, parts of rocket motors and precursor elements of propellants and explosives) are made overseas, including in China. China has up to 50 percent of global shipbuilding; the United States has less than 1 percent. A surge capacity for defense production does not exist. Hirsh quotes Christian Brose, a former senior policy adviser to Sen. John McCain: “We could throw a trillion dollars a year at the defense budget now, and we’re not going to get a meaningful increase in traditional military capabilities in the next five years.” The fiscal 2024 defense budget is $842 billion.

Follow this author George F. Will 's opinions Follow

As a senior U.S. military officer at NATO says, “Every war, after five or six days, becomes about logistics.” The Wall Street Journal reports that in a war with either Russia or China, “stocks of precision weaponry could be used up in hours or days.” The calculating men in Beijing know the impediments to what Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chair of the House Select Committee on China, considers most urgent: the manufacture and deployment of huge numbers of missiles and other high-tech munitions to East Asia.

Advertisement

Herewith a modest proposal concerning war materials: Make more of them. Time was, a nimble and determined America did such things quickly.

At Ford’s Willow Run auto plant, where the average car produced had 15,000 parts, a B-24 bomber with more than 1.5 million parts came off the assembly line every 63 minutes. By August 1945, having produced 6 million tons of bombs, and 41 billion rounds of ammunition for 20 million rifles and small arms, 100,000 tanks and armored vehicles, 1,500 vessels for the Navy and 5,600 merchant ships, U.S. GDP had doubled and more than half the world’s industrial production happened here.

Advertisement

Today, the U.S. population is almost triple that of 1941, and real GDP 13 times larger than in 1941. We can afford to keep Ukraine supplied with ammunition.

Some Americans would choose not to. Donald Trump says that as president he would end the war in “24 hours.” Perhaps — let’s be fanciful — he has been reading George Orwell, who said: “The quickest way of ending a war is to lose it.” Other than another Trump presidency, the worst outcome would be a protracted loss by Ukraine that could be explained by Douglas MacArthur’s dictum: All military disasters can be explained with two words — “Too late.” Too late to discern danger, too late to respond.

Retired Air Force Gen. David Deptula calls the years since 9/11 “the era of the Great Distraction,” when we lost focus on the Chinese and Russian threats. Time will tell — soon — whether we have refocused too late.

Gift this article Gift Article