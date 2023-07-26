Regarding the July 20 Metro article “Dulles will upgrade long-serving mobile lounges”:
That the lounges have lasted for more than 50 years and remain useful is a testament to their design ingenuity. Refurbishing the lounges will be a welcome upgrade for travelers.
The article also mentioned plans for a 1,500-space parking garage at Reagan National Airport. Promoting additional driving trips to the airport even though Metro and other modes of transportation serve the airport seems outdated with current environmental objectives to reduce carbon emissions.
Upgrading the lounges makes financial sense, but building a new parking garage is an outdated model.
Adrian Fremont, San Diego