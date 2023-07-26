The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Dulles’s mobile lounges are worth the money; National parking isn’t

July 26, 2023 at 3:53 p.m. EDT
A Dulles Mobile Lounge in 2005 at Dulles International Airport. (Tracy A. Woodward/The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 20 Metro article “Dulles will upgrade long-serving mobile lounges”:

Growing up in Reston, I thought Dulles International Airport was truly a vision of the future. Even the beloved children’s book character Babar landed at Dulles, and the book had an illustration of the airport showing the mobile lounges. The lounges were part of an experience that whisked us to airplanes without having to be out in the weather and climb steps to the airplane.

That the lounges have lasted for more than 50 years and remain useful is a testament to their design ingenuity. Refurbishing the lounges will be a welcome upgrade for travelers.

The article also mentioned plans for a 1,500-space parking garage at Reagan National Airport. Promoting additional driving trips to the airport even though Metro and other modes of transportation serve the airport seems outdated with current environmental objectives to reduce carbon emissions.

Upgrading the lounges makes financial sense, but building a new parking garage is an outdated model.

Adrian Fremont, San Diego

