The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it intends to increase interest rates by 0.25 points, bringing its total target rate to 5.5 percent. I have long supported such rate hikes; aggressive action by the central bank was essential to temper the economic havoc unleashed by the pandemic-related stimulus programs.

But it’s time to pause this policy going forward. Doing so would give the Fed’s governors a chance to gauge the primary reason for sharply increasing interest rates: the glut of savings in the U.S. economy.

It’s hard to understate how much Americans benefited financially from stimulus programs in recent years. Trillions of dollars gushed into the economy, including directly to individuals. For the tens of millions of Americans who endured unemployment and the thousands of companies that struggled to cope with suppressed consumer spending during lockdowns, this money was surely helpful. But for the many workers who continued to draw their full earnings on top of the stimulus checks, all it did was drive up savings.

The Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco estimated that by August 2021, this hoard of cash reached a massive $2.1 trillion more than would otherwise be expected. This windfall flowed to people in all income levels, according to a JPMorgan Chase analysis. This meant that people had unprecedented levels of accumulated savings when the economy started to open in mid-2021.

Americans reacted to this like a starved man in front of a feast. First it was consumer goods, many of them imported from abroad. Remember the supply chain problems from last year as goods from abroad swamped ports and strained the trucking industry’s ability to transport them? That was the first tidal wave caused by the injection of savings into the economy. This precipitated the first bout of inflation, as people naturally were willing to pay higher prices for the things they wanted.

The second wave started later last year as people shifted their spending from goods to services. Prices for things such as airline tickets and hotels skyrocketed as consumers started to make up for lost time and experiences during the pandemic, known as “revenge travel.” They’ve also been using their savings to finance higher housing costs, some of which has been fueled by the Fed’s rate hikes. That’s why the most recent inflation report showed annual price hikes for services are nearly double the rate of the overall consumer price index.

Standard analysis would support the Fed continuing its rate hikes after this week’s session because inflation remains stubbornly high. But no one yet knows what will happen when the flood of consumer spending subsides.

That moment is fast approaching. The San Francisco Fed reported that there was still about $500 billion in excess savings as of the end of March. It also estimated that consumer spending would continue to flow through the end of the year, assuming households drew down their cash balances at the rate they had in the prior months. If that’s true, economic activity would naturally tail off in the fourth quarter of this year as households reach the end of their savings and start to pull back.

This natural pullback would likely coincide with the overall economic slowdown that the Fed has been trying to engineer. Economic forecasters already project growth will slow to a crawl during the fourth quarter of this year. It takes time for rate hikes to work their way through the economy, and that impact has so far been blunted by the countervailing effect of excess savings. But that money could begin to run out later this year, which would amplify the rate hike’s delayed effect.

In other words, continuing to raise rates after this week’s meeting risks a significant overcorrection. The Fed’s next scheduled meeting is in mid-September. If it focuses on the inflation rate, which will likely remain above the Fed’s 2-percent target, it could be tempted to raise rates by another 0.25 points. But that hike would send short-term interest rates to 5.75 percent. This would push short-term interest rates to their highest since 1999.

Pausing further rate hikes until later this year, if necessary, is the safer course. That would give the Fed three to four months of additional data with which to assess where the economy will move after excess savings are depleted. It would also allow the Fed to determine whether households are depleting their savings at a slower pace, thereby continuing to fuel inflation. Together, those data would help the central bank assess how to lower inflation without triggering a sharp recession.

It’s hard enough to manage the economy in normal times. In these unprecedented times, an error by the Fed could be potentially catastrophic. Taking a breather and watching what happens is the wisest option available.

