“Don’t delay railway safety reform,” the plaintive July 18 editorial about how we are still waiting for Congress to fix U.S. railroads, avoided the question: How does a train derailment that injured no one, cost the government nothing and did no permanent environmental damage constitute a crisis? Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shipping goods by rail is orders of magnitude safer than putting them on a truck, yet every reform considered by Congress would effectively result in putting more goods on trucks and shipping less by rail.

In 2021, large trucks were involved in 117,000 crashes with injuries and nearly 6,000 were involved in crashes with fatalities. Both are well above 2020 numbers, yet Congress evinces no urgency to address this matter — other than to effectively increase the number of trucks. Derailments have fallen precipitously over the past decade. In 2021, 236 people died in rail accidents.

Having Congress prescribe specific safety measures for railroads — such as specifying the spacing of hot-bearing detectors — is nonsensical: Improved technology might render such detectors obsolete, but a legislative body lacks the expertise to know such matters.

Railroads bear the cost of their accidents and go to great lengths to avoid them. Congress is seeking a solution to a nonproblem with its legislation.

Mike Gorman, Dayton, Ohio

The July 18 editorial “Don’t delay railway safety reform” was right to outline the urgency of bringing the Railway Safety Act to the Senate floor for a vote. The bill would implement necessary fixes to the safety measures that provide guardrails for our nation’s rail infrastructure.

The editorial also opened the door to a more overarching question about the value of bipartisan action. Our democracy was designed to hear different voices and ultimately arrive at solutions that incorporate varying interests. Put simply, compromise and cooperation are needed for our system to function. Yet partisan rhetoric and infighting are making bipartisan achievements the exception rather than the norm. Failure to reach consensus too often holds our nation back at every level, from national issues such as economic opportunity and immigration to global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

The Railway Safety Act exemplifies a real-world example of legislators within both parties seeking to overcome those forces of polarization. The leadership of Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) on this issue — putting the concerns of their state above partisan politics — gives us all the chance to help prevent this kind of senseless accident from happening again.

If we truly want to protect cities and towns across our nation from facing the kind of horrors that the people of East Palestine faced (and are still facing), we should show it by taking up this bipartisan opportunity.

Liam deClive-Lowe, Washington

The writer is co-founder and co-president of American Policy Ventures.

