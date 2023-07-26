Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Frank Aum, the senior expert on Northeast Asia at the U.S. Institute of Peace, was a senior adviser on the Korean Peninsula at the Defense Department from 2011 to 2017. Seventy years ago, on July 27, 1953, military commanders from the United States and North Korea signed an armistice agreement that ended the hostilities of the Korean War. The two sides used diplomacy to end a bloody conflict that cost 3 million lives.

A renewed commitment to diplomacy is urgently needed to keep that peace today — even if it requires a unilateral concession of some kind by the United States to get it started.

The war itself did not end in 1953. A state of hostilities still exists on the Korean Peninsula, and the security situation right now looks increasingly dire. Both sides distrust one another and have not talked in almost four years, one of the longest periods of estrangement over the past three decades.

Instead, they are ramping up their military capabilities and defensive postures under the banner of deterrence. North Korea continues to expand its nuclear arsenal. This year, Pyongyang successfully tested a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile.

All this emphasis on saber-rattling and militarism is worrisome not only because it could accidentally push the Korean Peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, but also because there is a more effective approach to ameliorating North Korea’s conduct.

The empirical evidence is compelling. When the United States engages North Korea, it behaves significantly better.

A study by the Center for Strategic and International Studies found that, between 1990 and 2017, there was a strong correlation between periods when Washington was negotiating with Pyongyang and a decrease in North Korean provocations. If the study included data from 2017 to today, it would have also shown that North Korea conducted zero nuclear or ballistic missile tests in 2018 when bilateral summitry occurred, and more than 100 missile tests between 2019 and 2023 after diplomacy collapsed.

The problem is that neither side seems particularly interested in talking. The Biden administration has outwardly sought working-level talks with Kim Jong Un’s regime multiple times, to no avail. To North Korea, however, U.S. overtures seem insincere and halfhearted when accompanied by aggressive military muscle-flexing and terse messages from Biden to Kim.

Instead of perfunctory attempts at talks, the United States should unilaterally offer concessions to North Korea to demonstrate greater sincerity for negotiations. Academic literature suggests that conciliatory gestures, typically made first by the stronger country, can help induce reciprocal positive behavior from the other side.

This approach worked in the early 1990s. Washington unilaterally withdrew its nuclear weapons from South Korea, canceled major military exercises and agreed to high-level talks for the first time in decades. In response, North Korea signed denuclearization and reconciliation agreements with South Korea as well as a nuclear safeguards agreement.

Critics often dismiss diplomacy, saying the United States has tried everything, but nothing has worked. This is a myopic view. Between 1994 and 2002, when the two countries complied with the Agreed Framework deal and engaged intensively across diplomatic, military and people-to-people channels, North Korea conducted one missile test, zero nuclear tests and did not reprocess any plutonium. This is nothing to sneeze at.

It’s true that North Korea did begin a uranium enrichment program during that period which violated the spirit, if not the letter, of the deal. However, the productive U.S. response should have been to use the existing dialogue to stop the program rather than to use the program to shatter dialogue altogether.

The lopsided emphasis on deterring rather than engaging North Korea might be understandable given the fear-based perspective common in Washington. Many who espouse the “peace through strength” approach will correctly argue that deterrence is necessary against a recalcitrant Pyongyang and other bad actors.

They might be missing an important point. What deterrence offers above all is time — time that can be used diplomatically to resolve the conflict so that deterrence is no longer necessary. That was the whole point of the 1953 armistice, which was intended to create the conditions in which political leaders could reach an enduring peace. This is the principle that warrants greater attention and urgency today.

As we mark the 70th anniversary of the cease-fire on the Korean Peninsula, we should take the occasion to reflect on the potential power of diplomacy. The Biden administration and the governments in North and South Korea need to elevate diplomacy over deterrence to restart negotiations over the fate of the peninsula — and sooner rather than later.

