Owning a human being, or buying and selling human beings and their families, is never beneficial to those being bought and sold. Enslaved people learning skills, such as tailoring, demonstrated that enslavement was the opposite of beneficial. If these Black people had been free, they could have used these skills to earn a living, provide for their families and contribute to their communities. They could have learned to read and write and improve their skills. They could have sent their children to school.