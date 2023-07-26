Regarding the July 23 news article “DeSantis doubles down on claim that some benefited from slavery”:
Many more free Black people would have developed all kinds of skills and contributed to the economy, built communities, and been elected to political office. Free black people would have improved our country. Enslaved black people were never allowed to achieve these accomplishments.
There is no comparison between individuals learning skills as enslaved people to free people learning skills. Stating that slavery was beneficial to Black people, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) did, is a horrid and immoral lie.
Linda King, Bethesda