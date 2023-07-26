The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Ron DeSantis is just wrong about slavery

July 26, 2023 at 3:52 p.m. EDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Feb. 24, 2022. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

Regarding the July 23 news article “DeSantis doubles down on claim that some benefited from slavery”:

Owning a human being, or buying and selling human beings and their families, is never beneficial to those being bought and sold. Enslaved people learning skills, such as tailoring, demonstrated that enslavement was the opposite of beneficial. If these Black people had been free, they could have used these skills to earn a living, provide for their families and contribute to their communities. They could have learned to read and write and improve their skills. They could have sent their children to school.

Many more free Black people would have developed all kinds of skills and contributed to the economy, built communities, and been elected to political office. Free black people would have improved our country. Enslaved black people were never allowed to achieve these accomplishments.

There is no comparison between individuals learning skills as enslaved people to free people learning skills. Stating that slavery was beneficial to Black people, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) did, is a horrid and immoral lie.

Linda King, Bethesda

