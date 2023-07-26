Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The names of Purdue Pharma and of the company’s owners, the Sackler family, are synonymous with OxyContin, the opioid painkiller they made and aggressively marketed beginning in 1996, while downplaying the risks that users would get hooked on it — and enabling an epidemic of addiction. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After years of litigation and negotiations, state, local and tribal governments and individuals seeking compensation reached a settlement, under the auspices of a New York bankruptcy court, that converts Purdue to a “public benefit company” devoted to helping abate addiction, funded by up to $6 billion of the Sacklers’ resources. In return, the family is immunized from future lawsuits.

To which the Biden administration had a remarkable response on July 7: Not so fast.

Invoking its authority over corporate reorganizations under Chapter 11 of the bankruptcy code, the Justice Department asked the same New York-based federal appeals court that had ruled against a challenge to the settlement on May 30 to freeze it, pending the government’s request for the Supreme Court to review and possibly strike down the deal.

The administration has a serious legal argument. The bankruptcy code does not expressly authorize payouts to creditors that hinge on immunity from lawsuits — “nondebtor releases” — for well-heeled third parties who are associated with, but not legally part of, a bankrupt entity. Astute lawyering had established a technically arms-length relationship between the Sacklers and Purdue as of the time the latter declared bankruptcy in 2019.

Charles Lane

The code does not expressly prohibit such deals, either. Hence, some federal appeals courts have barred them, while others have okayed them as an exercise of inherent court powers. The resultant “circuit split” is what the Supreme Court exists to resolve.

It’s a fair bet that the justices will grant the Biden administration’s petition, in which case they will have to wrestle with a stark but unresolved — and possibly unresolvable — trade-off between principle and pragmatism.

Democratic progressives such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Rep. Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.) have opposed nondebtor releases as a loophole through which the rich and powerful escape civil liability. The issue has also arisen relative to the bankruptcies of USA Gymnastics and the Boy Scouts of America, which have faced scandals — and lawsuits — over sexual abuse.

In 2021, the House Judiciary Committee, then led by Democrats, held hearings at which William Tong (D), the attorney general of Connecticut, denounced what he called “an abuse and an outrage.” Later that year, the committee approved a bill to abolish it, which has not advanced since. Echoing those arguments, the Biden administration’s filing calls the Purdue deal “a roadmap for wealthy corporations and individuals who are not in financial distress to misuse the bankruptcy system to avoid mass tort liability.”

Unquestionably, the Sacklers themselves were not bankrupt — except, perhaps, morally — as of the time that Purdue, facing hundreds of opioid-crisis lawsuits, declared Chapter 11 almost four years ago. They had paid themselves $11 billion in OxyContin profits, or roughly 75 percent of Purdue’s assets, in the preceding decade, banking much of it offshore.

The net effect was to force opioid plaintiffs to choose between the cost and risk of litigation and settling for whatever money the Sacklers would pony up for the Purdue bankruptcy in return for immunity. Eight blue states (and the District) objected to the first version of the deal and won a lower-court ruling overturning it, but they eventually consented after the Sacklers agreed to pay more.

The Biden administration’s filing acknowledges that its planned appeal “would delay … the distribution of certain benefits to opioid victims” but argues it’s more important to hash out the legal rule, especially since the settlement would pay out over more than a decade anyway.

If Congress intended to allow nondebtor releases, it would have — and should have — said so clearly, the administration contends.

Certainly, the Biden administration’s argument, based on a strict reading of the bankruptcy statute, would pose an interesting test of the Supreme Court conservative majority’s commitment to textualist principles, since it would lead to a policy win for progressives in Congress.

But state and local governments that agreed to the deal reply that it’s not the principle of the thing — it’s the money, or at least the rough justice that money represents. Victims of the addiction crisis are “in desperate need of the lifesaving funds that the plan will provide,” their filing argues, and “should not be forced to bear the costs of the [government’s] crusade.”

These parties have realism and, indeed, reality on their side. Immunity for the Sacklers, galling though it is, resembles plea agreements prosecutors routinely strike with criminal defendants.

Of course, the Sacklers have already escaped criminal liability. Purdue and a few of its top managers pleaded guilty to various offenses; though no individuals from the family were charged, it paid $225 million of the company’s fine. In fact, whatever happens to the bankruptcy case, the Sacklers will still hold vast wealth. The question is: How much and for how long?

