The July 18 editorial “ Russian mercenaries are destabilizing Africa ” cogently articulated the reasons “the Wagner Group remains a pernicious force on the continent” and provided one clear and actionable recommendation: “support peacekeeping missions on the continent — preferably through the African Union.” The editorial’s second proposal, however, “focusing on what the United States does best: building the infrastructure of democracy,” was amorphous and raises the question: How?

The answer could be the Global Fragility Act, which currently seeks to accomplish precisely this aim but is limited in Africa to Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Libya, Mozambique and Togo. The GFA’s answer to the “how” question is a long-term strategy that will be funded for 10 years and includes a commitment to “inclusive, transparent, and accountable power structures.” The eternal conundrum, of course, is funding. The proposed cuts in the GFA in the bill from the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on state, foreign operations and related programs should be decisively rejected. Possible additional funding could come from reallocation of current assistance funding or the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal announced at the 2021 Summit for Democracy.