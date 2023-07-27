The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Biden should keep fighting for his asylum policy

July 27, 2023
Individuals wait in line for hours on the Gateway International Bridge seeking protection by U.S. immigration officials in Brownsville, Tex., on June 29. (Meridith Kohut for The Washington Post)
In a setback for the Biden administration’s effort to gain control over migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, a federal district judge has struck down the new rule that has helped reduce unauthorized border crossings from almost 10,000 a day earlier this year to roughly 3,000 in June. Judge Jon S. Tigar’s ruling that the plan violated a statutory provision permitting people to seek asylum no matter where or how they arrive in the United States, rather than favoring those who make appointments at border stations, as the Biden plan does, could have used a dose of legal realism. It paid only lip service to the administration’s well-founded pleas that the Biden plan is necessary to the government’s “continued ability to safely, effectively, and humanely enforce and administer U.S. immigration law, including the asylum system.”

It is true, as Judge Tigar emphasized, that immigration law provides for asylum seekers to apply “whether or not at a designated port of arrival,” such as an airport or border station, and that there are doubts about getting asylum in third countries, which the administration wants them to try first. Equally true, many who cannot overcome the administration’s “rebuttable presumption” against asylum applications for most irregular migrants have been stranded under dangerous conditions in Mexico.

And yet the administration is also right to emphasize the danger, hardship and exorbitant costs caused by the trek northward in the hands of smugglers. It offset the tighter filter for asylum seekers at the border with an offer of legal entry for 360,000 people from Haiti, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba under a separate “humanitarian parole” expansion. The court could have construed this balanced, essentially pro-immigration, plan as a set of lawful conditions on the right of asylum, rather than, as Judge Tigar did, equate it with a much stingier Trump administration program he had also blocked.

Of course, what’s really needed is bipartisan legislation that might enshrine a solution along the lines of the one Mr. Biden adopted. Meanwhile, Judge Tigar’s ruling does not take effect for 14 days, giving the administration time to appeal; the case could eventually go all the way to the Supreme Court. All judges should pay close attention to an affidavit submitted to the court by Blas Nuñez-Neto, assistant secretary of homeland security for border and immigration policy, describing the real-world alternatives to the new rule: Customs and Border Patrol “facilities will be overcrowded once again, placing the noncitizens in our custody and the front-line personnel who care for them at risk.” Border communities “will once again receive large scale releases of noncitizens that will overwhelm their ability to coordinate safe temporary shelter and quick onward transportation.” And interior cities such as New York “will, once again, see their systems strained.” Such an outcome is in no one’s interest; the Biden administration is right to keep trying to prevent it.

