According to Wesleyan University President Michael S. Roth, who recently announced the end of legacy preferences in admissions, Wesleyan alumni will be proud of not giving unearned privileges to applicants [“ Legacy admissions draw new scrutiny ,” front page, July 20]. Yet Wesleyan is one of many selective institutions that are not need-blind in their admissions processes, meaning that these colleges reject students based on their financial need.

Being need-aware is just another mechanism, similar to legacy admissions, that gives an unearned privilege to applicants — those who can pay. How can it be problematic to give an advantage to legacies based on their incomes but not problematic to reject other applicants because they can’t pay the sticker price? Why not end legacy admissions and need-aware policies at the same time?