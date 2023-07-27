Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I loudly applaud Vice President Harris’s visit to Jacksonville, Fla., to speak out against the Florida Board of Education’s recent approval of new standards for teaching Black history [“Harris visits DeSantis’s home turf to blast Black history curriculum policies,” news, July 22]. I am proud of our vice president for raising her voice in opposition to the efforts of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to rewrite history and to rewrite the horrors of enslavement, even saying there were benefits for Black people.

I have a simple question for Mr. DeSantis, a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School: How can a man with such a big brain have such a small, unsympathetic heart?

Marla Allard, Washington

So, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) defends lessons on how “slaves developed skills” that could be used for “personal benefit.” William Allen and Frances Rice, members of the curriculum development group, explained that they developed this benchmark to show that “some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefited. … Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants.”

Where in history have we heard similar planned deceptions — rationalizations for the oppression and inhumane acts of one group over another perceived as inferior, for the sole benefit of the oppressors? How about 1941, when booklets were printed reporting that, in occupied Poland, German authorities had put Jews to work, built clean hospitals, set up soup kitchens for Jews, and provided them with newspapers and vocational training? Jews were “evacuated” from their homes, then “resettled” to ghettos before they became part of the “final solution.”

We can point to other planned deceptions, including today, that the resettlement of Native Americans onto reservations was beneficial for residents. Or the 2022 forced “resettlement” of “unauthorized aliens” from Florida and Texas, without warning to sanctuary states, “for their benefit.”

What logic or reason would anyone have for wanting to lead young people to believe that enslavement might have held benefits for human beings who were subject to such deprivation of basic human rights? The institution of slavery wasn’t all bad? The institution of slave ownership and economies should not be looked upon in hindsight as entirely unjust? The descendants of enslavers and defenders of slavery should not be viewed harshly today? The descendants of enslaved people today should not be afforded any particular considerations for the conditions of their ancestors? We can see where this is going.

Carol Anne Kochhar-Bryant, Reston

