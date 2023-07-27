Music streaming has decimated the incomes of all but a handful of musicians (most of whom could more aptly be called “entertainers” than “musicians”). And Ms. McArdle was right that the nominal beneficiaries of music streaming are the consumers who, as she put it, “pay peanuts for downloads or a streaming subscription.”

Megan McArdle’s analogy in her July 23 op-ed, “ The real threat to Hollywood workers? You and me. ,” of the fate facing actors and writers to the Spotify-cation of musicians (and, for that matter, composers and lyricists) by music streaming services was spot-on (pun intended).

But you don’t get something for nothing. Not only are music streamers jeopardizing the future of musicians and music creation, but consumers are depriving themselves of a wealth of information that comes with most CDs, namely, the liner notes. These booklets typically include the composers’ and lyricists’ names and identify the performers (“Who’s the amazing bass player on that cut?”), and they often include interesting commentary about the songs, the songwriters and the musicians — sometimes the lyrics, too, all of which enriches the listening experience.