It’s well past time for the United States’ oldest college to get with the times. Harvard University can show real leadership on the diversity front — before it winds up in court, again. Within hours of the Supreme Court’s decision striking down affirmative action programs at Harvard and the University of North Carolina, President Biden told Americans, “I’m directing the Department of Education to analyze what practices help build a more inclusive and diverse student bodies and what practices hold that back, practices like legacy admissions and other systems that expand privilege instead of opportunity.”

Moreover, he made clear that institutions such as Harvard are doing a rotten job of extending opportunity beyond elite students. “Students from the top 1 percent of family incomes in America are 77 times more likely to get into an elite college than one from the bottom 20 percent of family incomes,” he said, adding, “Today, for too many schools, the only people who benefit from the system are the wealthy and the well-connected. The odds have been stacked against working people for much too long.”

The administration made good on his pledge. Following a demand by several civil rights groups, the Education Department opened an investigation into whether Harvard “discriminates on the basis of race by using donor and legacy preferences in its undergraduate admissions process.” Given that donors and legacy students (children of alumni) are overwhelmingly White, there is a strong case that this practice disproportionately harms Black, Latino and other minority students. Under the “adverse impact” principle, employers cannot impose arbitrary requirements that disproportionately exclude a protected class of people; in education, the same principle should apply.

Indicative of White-privilege blinders, defenders of the current system insist that legacy and donor admissions have always been around, and, though disagreeable, they don’t amount to discrimination. There are three responses.

First, if ever there were an example of the pernicious effect of systemic racism, it is the assumption that “the way things are” is neutral and acceptable and any effort to correct inequities (e.g., affirmative action) is “unfair.” Defense of the current system merely highlights how embedded biases shape many Americans’ outlook about what is fair and what is not.

Second, we’ll find out just how discriminatory the current system is. How many Black or Latino legacy admissions have there been, say, in the past 20 years? A National Bureau of Economic Research study cited in the civil rights group complaint found that “70% of legacy and donor-related applicants are white, and that such students are six to seven times more likely to be admitted to Harvard than non-legacy applicants.” It also found that “among white students granted admission, over 43% are from athletes, legacies, those on the dean’s interest list, and children of faculty and staff.” So much for the argument that affirmative action takes seats away from White students “earning” their way in on merit.

Third, for sake of argument, let’s assume the legacy admissions hurt poorer White applicants as well. So? That should be all the more reason to revise the current admissions process. The system is riddled with arbitrary and inequitable factors that make it far easier for a rich White fencer (proficient in a sport entirely beyond the realm of most high school sports programs) with mediocre grades than it is for a working-class White kid with solid grades and impressive community service to gain admittance. That sure doesn’t seem like a system designed to produce academic excellence or reward strong character.

And this brings us back to Harvard. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling, university President Claudine Gay put out a frothy statement declaring: “The Supreme Court’s decision on college and university admissions will change how we pursue the educational benefits of diversity. But our commitment to that work remains steadfast. It is essential to who we are and the mission that we are here to advance.”

Really? She and the rest of the administration can put their university’s money where their mouths are. They could do away with legacy and donor admissions. They could use some the school’s $53 billion endowment to vastly reduce tuition, which is a barrier to many students. (By the way, how in the world do we permit an institution with that sort of accumulated wealth to declare itself a not-for-profit, tax-exempt entity?) And they could commit to selecting a student body that is not overwhelmingly composed of privileged, well-to-do students who would do just fine attending a strong nonelite school.

In short, without need for litigation and without delay, Harvard could prove its devotion to equal opportunity for all. In doing so, it might set a standard for the rest of elite higher education. Let’s see just how “steadfast” Harvard actually is in its belief in diversity.

