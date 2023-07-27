It is interesting to see the compassion that the Montgomery County Council has for renters in the county, as reported in the July 20 Metro article “County sets cap on rent increases.”
How can owners cover their costs if income is capped but expenses are not?
Dallas Bienhoff, Annandale
The Montgomery County Council, with a 7-4 vote, passed what might be the most damaging legislation in county history. Sadly, the legislation does nothing to help solve the housing shortage for our neediest residents. We have a shortage of 26,000 units for households earning less than 50 percent of area median income. Instead of addressing that shortfall, this legislation will stifle construction of market-rate units, including moderately priced units, which will significantly reduce the property tax base and revenue streams for decades.
Just another win for Northern Virginia.
Chris Bruch, Chevy Chase
The writer is chief executive of Donohoe, which develops, owns and operates multifamily housing in Montgomery County.