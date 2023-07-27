The council passed a bill that would cap most rent increases at 3 percent plusinflation or 6 percent, whichever is lower. I wonder whether the council members have the same compassion for property owners and will put the same limits on property tax increases. I live in Fairfax County, and my property taxes increased approximately 20 percent over last year.

It is interesting to see the compassion that the Montgomery County Council has for renters in the county, as reported in the July 20 Metro article “ County sets cap on rent increases .”

The Montgomery County Council, with a 7-4 vote, passed what might be the most damaging legislation in county history. Sadly, the legislation does nothing to help solve the housing shortage for our neediest residents. We have a shortage of 26,000 units for households earning less than 50 percent of area median income. Instead of addressing that shortfall, this legislation will stifle construction of market-rate units, including moderately priced units, which will significantly reduce the property tax base and revenue streams for decades.