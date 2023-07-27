Post Grad Opinion (Michelle Kondrich/The Washington Post)

Sign up for the Post Grad newsletter to get this column in your inbox. Despite declarations that the Great Resignation is over, the number of workers voluntarily quitting jobs remains historically high. Still, leaving a job — and the community of a workplace — can be hard. I know. During my first weeks in this internship, I was technically still employed at my old job, which meant writing while also trying to remember where I had saved old data files, migrating my Google Drive — and not getting much sleep.

The timing of some events, along with some previously scheduled family travel, led me to think overlap was the only option. Looking back, I see there were probably better ways to handle the transition.

When it comes to quitting, some actions are obvious “don’ts,” such as leaving via text, having your mother call in to quit for you, ghosting an employer or leaving an “I quit” Post-it on your computer — all experiences I’ve heard about while researching this assignment. But elements of “quiet quitting” or “loud quitting” can also involve bridge-burning mistakes.

To round out some things I learned from my first quit, I asked workers in human resources, employee advocacy and even a former boss for advice. Here are some tips:

Know what you’re leaving — and what you’re going to: Times have changed since Americans routinely spent decades with the same employer, but many workplace and career experts still suggest staying in first jobs from one to three years. It’s important for recent grads to find a workplace that is enjoyable and a good fit for them, says Kathy Williams, a human resources director for an assisted-living facility in Rochester, N.Y. (and mother of a recent grad). But you also need enough time to foster professional growth and development, she says. Williams suggests three years.

“Stay at the same organization as long as you are growing, developing and you have a career plan that is progressive and is being realized,” says Joe Bongiovi, who retired in May after five years as chief human resources officer at Sazerac.

Sometimes, when you know a situation won’t improve, leaving can be best. Chi Opara, 22, left her first post-graduation job, in tech recruiting, after five months. “I left because of a combination” of things, says Opara, including a hiring freeze, “the job being really taxing and stressful,” and an unsupportive supervisor. Applying her skills in a new field, Opara works as a financial analyst in Dallas. “Now, I’m super happy and not stressed,” she says.

Remember, quitting doesn’t necessarily guarantee your next opportunity will be better: Eighty-nine percent of Gen Z workers who quit jobs during the Great Resignation regretted their decision, a Paychex survey found in January. Also important? Being able to clearly articulate why you are changing from your old job to your new one — both before and during the quitting process.

Be prepared for a counteroffer: Often, employees who are unhappy want an opportunity or position that wouldn’t require leaving. Don’t be afraid to ask for a change. Most quiet quitters actually know how they could improve their workplace satisfaction, according to Gallup’s 2023 State of the Global Workplace report. Speaking up about your needs early on can help you avoid disengaging silently (or loudly).

Having conversations about what could make things better where you are never hurts, says Ally Cochran, who helps develop employee listening programs at Qualtrics. And the earlier, the better. “I think you can talk with” your employer, Cochran advises, and say things like, “‘Hey, just so you are aware, this is something that I value very strongly. Is there space for this? How can I make this a part of my schedule without disrupting business operations? Or how can we come to an agreement that works for both sides so that we can have a productive working relationship moving forward?’”

Prepare for conversations that might be tough — which can help you stay focused even when emotions run high. But don’t say you’re open to a counteroffer when you’re set on leaving.

Be professional and honest: Many of us in Gen Z have grown up viewing the workplace as just that — a place for work. Our generation prioritizes work-life balance over, well, overcommunication and overtime. And while setting work boundaries can be healthy, we have to remember that our workplace decisions also affect others.

“It comes down to respect, respect, respect for other people,” Bongiovi says about both leaving and trying to resolve workplace issues. Approach conversations about quitting the same way that you might with “a parent or a sibling when you want to talk to them about something that’s difficult,” he advises. (Note the word “conversation”: Quitting should be a discussion, not a one-way message or grand gesture of defiance.)

Breaking the news that you’re leaving can be scary, but Joe Kaboski, a professor of economics at the University of Notre Dame — and my former boss — reminds me of some advice he once received from a mentor: “Most people understand that better offers can come around, and they don’t want to force you to go to a place you don’t want to be."

Of course, approaching your employer with respect doesn’t mean you should sugarcoat things. If you have the opportunity to complete an exit interview or survey, take it, Cochran says.

Plan to give it time: The longtime standard of two weeks’ notice might not work in every situation. Unless a transition period was specified in your terms of employment, plan to have a conversation with your manager about the terms of your exit. Make sure to keep in mind the norms of your industry. Quitting an accountant’s office two weeks before Tax Day is poor form.

Although you might not be legally obligated, it might be courteous to give more than two weeks of notice to finish up projects or to train your replacement. And if your new employer is unsympathetic to such obligations or is unwilling to move your start date, Bongiovi warns, that can be a red flag.

